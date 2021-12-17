How Turkey’s Largest Fact-Checking Group Tackles Disinformation | Social media

Istanbul, Turkey Every day, Emre lkan Saklica roams countless social media feeds, delving into the latest trends and browsing stories, with one goal: to debunk false claims.

Saklica is the editorial manager of Teyit, the largest independent fact-checking organization in Turkey. For more than five years, Teyit has used various channels to tackle false information in the country’s public discourse, not only what is perpetuated publicly on social or traditional media, but also in closed networks such as discussion groups in the country. applications like WhatsApp.

Our greatest helpers are our followers, said Saklica. They are sometimes not sure about the accuracy of the information they come across on the Internet and they send us links.

Saklica and her colleagues go over this advice from the public, as well as what is discussed in the news. What needs to be verified is then prioritized, depending on the extent and importance of the claim, as well as its urgency and the possibility of verifying it.

Sometimes you can get results in seconds, Saklica said, calling Turkey’s problem of disinformation and disinformation very important.

A major problem

Turkish authorities are already using various methods to tackle disinformation on social media, including existing laws criminalizing defamation of public officials. Dozens of Twitter users were investigated last month, for example, after police said they were behind false reports on social media trends that the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had passed away.

Earlier this month, Erdogan told attendees of an international conference meant to develop an anti-disinformation strategy that his country was working on new measures to curb what he called the alarming spread of disinformation on social media, calling it a threat to democracy.

We try to protect our people, especially vulnerable sectors of our society, against lies and disinformation, without compromising the right of our citizens to receive accurate and impartial information, he said.

His comments at the Istanbul summit came as Turkish lawmakers consider new legislation that would criminalize the spread of disinformation.

Some critics, however, have expressed concern about the potential reach of the new measures.

Disinformation, first of all, is a major problem not only in Turkey but around the world, said Yaman Akdeniz, scholar and co-founder of Turkey’s cyber-freedom rights group, Freedom of Expression Association. But what the [Turkish] what the government calls disinformation is not necessarily seen as disinformation elsewhere, he added.

Akdeniz said that Ankara’s main concern about disinformation was what was being said on social media, noting that citizens were increasingly turning to such platforms to debate a host of issues, such as the response of this year to forest fires in the summer and rising prices. All of this turned into major criticisms of the government apparatus in Turkey, and these criticisms were voiced mainly through social media platforms.

Turkish law allows a multitude of government departments to request the blocking or removal of online content, for reasons such as obscenity, protection of public order, national security, defamation of government officials and prevention of terrorism.

According to a report by the Association for Freedom of Expression, which tracks the use of these laws, by the end of 2020, more than 467,000 websites were blocked in the country, of which nearly 60,000 were added to the list of organizations of sites blocked that year. Also in 2020, a new law required major social media platforms like Twitter, TikTok and Facebook to open offices inside the country, and potentially held them accountable if they did not comply with local court rulings.

Evolution of the information ecosystem

Teyits Saklica said the issue of disinformation relates not only to opposition parties, but to the entire political spectrum. All political parties have problems with this situation, he noted. Instead of criminalizing disinformation, Saklica said there is a need to improve the public’s ability to analyze information for themselves, which he calls changing the information ecosystem.

Teyit has some 25 employees and is funded by grants from local and international nonprofits, as well as social companies such as Facebook and TikTok, which employ the group as third-party fact checkers in the country.

Much of her work revolves around bizarre and easily debunked claims that somehow climb to the top of Turkish social media platforms: Angela Merkel is Adolf Hitler’s daughter (false); NASA has announced that a giant asteroid is going to crash into Earth (also false).

But there are also other attempts to manipulate narratives that require long-term attention. Instead of tackling individual pieces of disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, refugees or the economy, for example, Teyit found it best to wait and prepare longer reports on these kinds of topics to explain correctly the context and motivations behind larger disinformation campaigns.

Allegations that involve satire, when corrected, often result in an apology from the perpetrator, Saklica said. But when it comes to claims that have a political agenda behind them, such admissions rarely emerge. Sometimes people post [claims] politically motivated, and even if they know it’s not right, they won’t change their mind. You know it’s wrong, and you know he or she understands it’s wrong.

Still other efforts to debunk only produce more conspiracy theories. Teyit reports that debunking conspiracy theories around COVID-19 vaccines, for example, has prompted those who perpetuate the theories to circulate claims that the organization works for billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates (bogus).

Develop digital literacy

Daily debunking may be Teyits’ bread and butter, but solving Turkey’s disinformation problem requires grassroots education, said Kansu Ekin Tanca, who heads the organization’s educational programs.

Textbooks for teachers and parents, translated into Turkish or produced in-house by Teyit, explain how to spot disinformation and the psychology of conspiracy theories. Video guides explain how to use tools like reverse image search to verify claims. Teyit even partnered with local authorities, for example, using TV screens on Istanbul’s metro system to show commuters quick videos debunking claims about COVID-19 vaccines.

The lockdowns and school closures in Turkey during the pandemic also prompted the group to start hosting workshops for teachers and parents, after they were approached by them with specific concerns.

One of the problems, for example, was when a teacher said something about the [COVID-19] disease, or the kind of coronavirus prevention methods, students usually said it might be true, but my parents said this and that, Tanca said. Teachers therefore felt the need to give pupils the necessary tools so that they could access reliable sources themselves and not depend on their parents or teachers.

The most difficult claim for Teyit to dispel, however, was the idea that only certain people are likely to fall into the misinformation trap. Each demographic group has different vulnerabilities, Tanca said.

Older people tend to have a harder time understanding memes or parodies on social media, but younger people, Teyit found, are more likely to fall for clicks or posts that have seemingly amazing titles. but no evidence to support these claims.

Anyone can fall for the misinformation trap, she said. If we, as individuals, are aware of the type of content or type of emotions that we are most sensitive to, then we can think about it and work on it.