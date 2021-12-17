Forbes editor says he testified before Trump’s grand jury





NEW YORK (AP) The editor of Forbes magazine testified before the grand jury on Thursday to hear evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business practices, answering questions about an article examining whether the former president inflated his wealth.

Forbes Editor-in-Chief Randall Lane wrote in an article published on the Business Magazines website that he was asked about articles he wrote in 2015 about fixing Trump with his ranking on the annual list of the richest people’s magazines.

Lane said deputy fortune editor Chase Peterson-Withorn also testified, responding briefly to questions about a 2017 article he wrote about the size and value of Trump’s apartment in Trump Tower.

Lanes’ disclosure is the clearest indication yet that Manhattan prosecutors investigating Trump are focusing on whether he committed fraud by exaggerating his wealth, not only to Forbes but to banks to secure loan terms. more favorable.

The investigation has already led to charges of tax evasion in June against the Trumps company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg. They are accused of tax evasion on lucrative employee benefits paid to executives.

Lane said he was questioned for about 20 minutes by Mark Pomerantz, a former Mafia prosecutor attending the investigation, and asked to confirm various things, including the magazine list methodology richest Americans and Trump’s statements in the article that I look better. if I’m worth $ 10 billion than if I’m worth $ 4 billion and higher equity was good for funding.

Pomerantz also asked about Trump’s claims, reported in the 2015 article, that his holdings in Trump Tower were worth five or six times the magazine’s estimate of $ 530 million and that his apartment was worth at least double the $ 100 million the magazine valued it at. Lane said. The editor said Peterson-Withorn testified for about five minutes and was questioned specifically about Trump’s claim that the apartment was 33,000 square feet.

Messages requesting comment were left with Trump’s attorney.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Disclosing his testimony, Lane said he and Peterson-Withorn have been fighting over subpoenas for their testimony since September, raising concerns that testifying on a hot topic could erode their journalistic independence and have a negative impact on their journalistic independence. dissuasive effect on the sources which provide them information.

Lane said the judge overseeing that grand jury had limited the scope of their questioning to confirming the accuracy of the articles on Trump. Lane said everything he and Peterson-Withorn had testified to had already been revealed in their articles, writing: If we were sitting on something of interest, we would have already shared it with our readers.

Although the grand jury proceedings are secret, nothing prevents witnesses called before them from speaking about their testimony.

Prosecutors began examining how Trump and his company valuate their assets after Trump’s longtime personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen told a congressional committee in 2019 that the developer-turned-politician used to manipulate property values.

Cohen said Trump would inflate stocks to get favorable loan terms and downplay them to reap tax benefits.

Cohen gave a congressional committee copies of Trump’s 2011, 2012, and 2013 financial statements which he said Trump gave to his main lender, Deutsche Bank, to inquire about a loan to purchase the NFLs Buffalo Bills, and Forbes to justify his claim for a place on his list of the richest people in the world.

Trump would go into a frenzy when Forbes and Fortune compiled their annual lists of the richest people in the world and asked Cohen and longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg to inflate the valuations to come up with an acceptable number, Cohen wrote in his memoir. Disloyal.

Lane wrote in his 2015 article that other real estate developers told the magazine that a high Forbes 400 estimate on a banker’s desk can sometimes help get bigger loans and better rates.

