Gain the world’s confidence to “recover together, recover stronger”

Indonesia assumed the chairmanship of the G20, a global forum comprising countries that account for 80% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP), for the first time on December 1, 2021.

The presidency was officially handed over by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), during the G20 summit in Rome on October 31, 2021.

The G20 Presidency came with the world’s confidence that Indonesia will successfully advance several agendas, especially those related to global recovery through concrete efforts and solutions.

Jokowi stressed that the Indonesian presidency of the G20 should not be just ceremonial, but must involve concrete actions.

Indonesia will continue to encourage the G20 countries to strive for major breakthroughs as well as to collaborate and strengthen to ensure that the world can absorb the positive impact of existing cooperation, he said.

“This confidence in the holding of the G20 is an opportunity for Indonesia to further contribute to the global economic recovery. Also, to build a more healthy, equal and sustainable world governance, based on independence, peace and social justice “, he remarked.

Indonesia’s G20 presidency will focus on inclusiveness in order to have a positive impact on developing countries, he said.

This intention is reflected in the involvement of a small island nation in the Pacific and Caribbean for the first time in the history of the G20 presidency, in addition to other developing countries in Africa, ASEAN and from Latin America, he noted.

The Caribbean countries are represented by the leadership of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which is currently owned by Antigua and Barbuda, while the Pacific countries are represented by Fiji, the head of the Pacific Islands Forum (PAF ).

Nationally, the Indonesian government wants more people to benefit from the G20 presidency, especially grassroots groups.

To this end, a number of developing community sectors have been identified to be included in the G20 agenda, such as the digital economy, women’s empowerment, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). .

A total of 127 meetings have been scheduled for the G20 and these will take place not only in Bali, but in a number of areas in order to involve more people.

Based on a study conducted by the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs in collaboration with the University of Indonesia, the Indonesian Presidency of the G20 will have some short-term impacts: it is expected to create jobs for 33,000 people across all countries. venues and boost the national GDP by 7.43 billion rupees. At the same time, other economic benefits are expected to be multiplied by 1.5 compared to the 2018 annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank in Bali.

Meanwhile, in the medium to long term, the Indonesian Presidency of the G20 is expected to boost the tourism sector and accelerate the recovery of the national economy.

In addition, it is also expected to showcase Indonesia’s developments in infrastructure, connectivity and foreign investment, attract foreign investment for green economic development and demonstrate Indonesia’s achievements in immunization, this which the government hopes will increase global confidence in its handling of the pandemic. .

Three main priorities

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has defined three main priorities for the Indonesian presidency of the G20: building a stronger global health architecture, energy transition and digital transformation.

Health is a major issue in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. The leaders of the G20 countries have agreed to vaccinate 40% of their population by the end of 2021 and 70% by mid-2022, she noted.

A healthy population is the foundation for global recovery, she said. In the midst of this pandemic, vaccination is ammunition to get out of health and economic crises, she added.

“The pandemic has taught us a valuable lesson that health insurance is very important,” Marsudi said.

As the current leader of the G20, Indonesia is committed to providing equal access to procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, especially to developing countries, the minister said.

Therefore, President Jokowi stressed the importance of building an inclusive global health architecture on the principles of solidarity, justice, transparency and equality, she added.

Marsudi said the president proposed several steps, including creating a mechanism to increase global health resources; second, the development of a global health protocol for cross-border activities; third, to optimize the role of the G20 in efforts to close the gaps in access to essential vaccines, drugs and medical devices.

Then, the issue of energy transition was also deemed urgent since G20 members not only contribute 80% of global GDP, but also 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions, she said.

A debate took place on the target for reducing carbon emissions and a timetable was set for net zero emissions at the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, Marsudi noted.

At the Climate Summit, or COP26, in Glasgow, England, Indonesia pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 or even sooner, she said.

To achieve this ambitious goal, the government has formulated a roadmap in line with the Long-Term Strategy for Low Carbon Emissions and Climate Resilience (LTS-LCCR), she added.

Another issue is digital transformation, which has become a necessity and has been written into the roadmap for Making Indonesia 4.0, Marsudi said.

Indonesia also had the opportunity to become the first leader of the Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) after being previously elevated from working group status during the Italian Presidency in 2021, she noted. .

According to Communications and IT Minister Johnny G. Plate, Indonesia’s role as the incumbent of the G20 presidency can advance the digital transformation agenda in Indonesia, as digital issues are intertwined with various sectors.

“We see that our G20 presidency can advance the digital transformation agenda in Indonesia, including defending Indonesia’s agenda and interests, as well as creating a level playing field between developed countries and countries. developing countries, ”Plate said.

The G20 Presidency will also bring benefits to industrial sectors and boost digital technological innovation in Indonesia, which will serve as a melting pot for industry players and cross-sector regulators to optimize digital technology and showcase its potential, innovation. and his creativity in the use of digital technology. , he added.

In fact, raising the status of the Digital Economy Working Group (DETF) to DEWG offers more opportunities for Indonesia to become a leader in discussions of global policies on digital economy. digital economy, he said.

Meanwhile, an international relations observer from the University of Padjadjaran, Teuku Rezasyah, noted that Indonesia needs to establish good communication, both inside and outside the country, in order to reach the objectives of the G20.

This means that every ministry and institution as well as stakeholders must create synergy and implement bureaucratic transparency, he said.

In addition, Indonesia must be able to convince G20 member countries through its best practices by mapping the potential that each country wishes to explore and share with the world, he added.

“The G20 is not just a project, it is the future of Indonesia that is at stake. If communication does not work, we are seen as negligent by other members. Don’t let a lack of communication hamper our progress, ”he said.

Rezasyah added that at the national level, holding the G20 should involve the community down to the lower levels and even include their issues, such as those relating to children, the environment and mangrove planting, the participation of MSMEs, among others. others.

“This effort can be done by making at least one district in each province as a benchmark. All levels of society, including the lower class, youth and children, should feel the impact of the G20, “he added.

