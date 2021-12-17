Xi Jinping’s long road is strewn with pitfalls towards the 20th Congress. – Information and news China









Interviewed by Asialyst, Alex Payette [1] explores the future of the Party and Xi Jinping less than a year from 20e Congress. Deciphering the declarations of the apparatus, he questions the analyzes glossing on the undivided power of the current No. 1 of the Party and the assurance of its renewal in November 2022.

To get to the point, the three main ideas of the interview first speculate on the risks of internal tensions provoked by the power “hubris” expressed by Xi Jinping, the object of a cult of the personality whose entire apparatus keeps in mind the catastrophic perverse effects of the Maosta; the extreme centralization is the origin of the draping of the hunts for the corrupt into a severe clan struggle.

The two other arguments which found Alex Payette’s doubts are the rigidity of the centralized bureaucratic functioning, which is the origin of many dysfunctions and, above all, the ambiguous relationship of the apparatus with the APL, whose loyalty is not completely guaranteed.

In the background, signs are beginning to float that certain sections of the youth may no longer adhere to the flamboyant voluntarism of nationalism expressed by Xi Jinping.

An extreme concentration of power.







1is July 2021 Xi Jinping gave from the balcony of the Forbidden City the kickoff of the ceremonies for the centenary of the creation of the Party. The frequent staging of his person dominating Tian An Men Square broadcast by a giant video reconnects with the Maost cult of the personality that Deng Xiaoping had strongly advised to abandon. The size of the portraits and the screens reflect the extreme concentration of power around his person, the perverse effects of which are beginning to appear.

First hiatus, the apparatus whose ideological matrix is ​​piloted by Wan Hunning (read: Wang Hunning, the architect of “the Chinese dream.” By Thophile Sourdille. (IRIS)) has engaged in a powerful movement to refocus Beijing power. Opposed to the decentralization which was nevertheless “the very logic of the beginning of the reforms” of Deng Xiaoping, the trend started under Hu Jintao, has accelerated.

The result is measured by new frictions which replace the old rivalries between Beijing and the provinces when they got comfortable with the capital. Today, on the contrary, tensions arise when the political machine takes over the reins and tries to enforce restrictive reorganization decisions affecting a wide range of sectors ranging from real estate to digital groups to finance.

Even more, the directive style reduces the initiative to the lower ranks. Sometimes the lack of communication and verticality cause lags. The ecological concern had led to the establishment of coal quotas which were brutally imposed to the point of producing a shortage. (read the “Severe energy shortages” of A national holiday under economic and strategic tensions).

Rats of the autocratic bureaucracy and frank of censorship.







In Hong Kong, an activist demands the release of Zhang Zhan, a 37-year-old journalist sentenced on the Mainland to four years in prison for having in January 2020 denounced the device’s omission during the outbreak of the epidemic. Zhang, the first to have been sentenced in the midst of several whistleblowers also awaiting trial, is according to activists who are calling for his release in very bad health.

Let us add the list of the harmful consequences of the exces of autocratic centralization not suffering any criticism described by Payette, the rise in all the strata of the administration of the courtier spirit.

Taking into account the promotion criteria articulated whatever the apparatus says, co-option from above, it induces reflex among bureaucrats, but the phenomenon goes far beyond the limits of the Party in China and is found in all human groups with the greatest attention paid by the bureaucrats in the upper strata of the Political Directorate and the administrators they are responsible for serving.

The tendency to keep our eyes only on the upper echelons last year was the source of the severe flooding in Zhengzhou, which claimed more than three hundred lives. Distraught by the risk of the Changzhuang dam creaking, a disaster that the hierarchy allegedly imputed to it, the municipality had opened the floodgates of the reservoir without warning the inhabitants of the city (read the two updates from: In Henan and Zhengzhou, the “Ville-ponge”, a remarkable solidarity effort between digital gloves).

The town hall, whose errors had been officially covered by the apparatus, which changed its mind to trigger an investigation, attributed the sudden floods to the exceptional magnitude of the deluge which, this summer, had fallen on the city. The lie is, along with censorship and harassment of the media, the main aid to the propaganda of the apparatus.

According to “Statista” of December 15, China holds by far the world record for the number of jailed journalists. In 2020, they were still 274 behind bars, including 47 arrested during the year 2020 alone.

Among them, several were the authors of investigations into the harassment of the Ughurs in Xinjiang and the whistleblowers revealing the occultations of the device at the time of the outbreak of the Wuhan pandemic in January 2020.

Recently the Western media alerted about the very worrying state of health of citizen journalist Zhang Zhan. Read : Covid-19: the imprisoned Chinese whistleblower is between “life and death”.

Remarks) : [1] Alex Payette (Phd) is co-founder and CEO of the strategic intelligence and consulting firm Groupe Cercius. He holds a doctorate in comparative politics from the University of Ottawa (2015). His research focuses on the resilience strategies of the Chinese Party-state. More specifically, his most recent works focus on the evolution of institutional processes as well as the selection and formation of elites in contemporary China.





