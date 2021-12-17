Pakistan: Pakistani minister threatens TV stations for broadcasting allegations against Prime Minister Imran





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government has threatened the country’s broadcast media with legal action for reporting on allegations by a former member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party that spending at the prime minister’s private residence Imran Khan on top of a hill in Islamabad were supported by party workers. Earlier this week, a retired Pakistan Supreme Court judge Wajihuddin Ahmed, who resigned from the PTI in 2016, claimed that the now estranged party leader Jahangir Tareen provided Khan 3 million rupees each month to manage his home. The amount, Ahmed said in a television interview, was later increased to 5 million rupees. According to Ahmed, the public perception that Imran Khan was an honest man was completely wrong. Tareen, in a Twitter post, however, denied the allegation. Shortly after it aired, the interview went viral on social media and was subsequently picked up by mainstream media. Some TV stations campaigned on the allegations of Judge Wajihuddin Ahmed, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said, promising that the government would pursue action against all stations which had covered Ahmed’s allegations without verification. The minister added that the government had also decided to file a libel complaint against Ahmed for his allegations. Calling on the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief Justices of all high courts to ensure respect for institutions, the minister suggested the formation of special division benches at district and high court level to deal specifically with cases of defamation. Speaking to reporters in Karachi after the minister’s bail, Ahmed maintained his statement was correct and added that he had no problem with the government bringing a libel suit. When asked, he said Tareen had no choice but to deny the allegation. These expenses are not recorded and are not recorded. Therefore, it was easy for him to deny it, he alleged.

