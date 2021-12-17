Trump White House made ‘deliberate efforts’ to undermine Covid response, report says





WASHINGTON The Trump administration has engaged in deliberate efforts to undermine the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic for political gain, a Congressional report released on Friday concludes.

The report, prepared by the special House subcommittee tasked with investigating nations’ response to Covid, says the White House has repeatedly rescinded public health and testing guidelines from top infectious disease experts in the world. countries and silenced officials to promote then-President Donald Trump’s political agenda.

In August last year, for example, Trump hosted a White House meeting with people who promoted a herd immunity strategy pushed by White House special adviser Dr. Scott Atlas. The subcommittee obtained an email sent ahead of that meeting in which Dr Deborah Birx, the White House Covid response coordinator, told Vice Presidents Chief of Staff Marc Short that he This was a marginal group with no roots in epidemics, public health or common sense experience on the ground. Birx also said in the email that she could go out of town or whatever covers WH on the day of the meeting.

Months later, in October, the director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr Francis Collins, called for a swift and devastating withdrawal from the herd immunity strategy, according to emails obtained and released by the subcommittee.

In an interview with the subcommittee, Birx said that upon arriving at the White House in March 2020, more than a month after the United States declared a public health emergency, she learned that officials feds had yet to contact some of the largest US companies that could provide Covid testing.

Birx also told the panel that Atlas and other Trump officials deliberately weakened CDC guidelines on coronavirus testing in August 2020 to mask how quickly the virus was spreading across the country, according to the report. The amended guidelines recommended that asymptomatic people should not need to be tested, advice that was “contrary to consensus scientific recommendations,” he said, adding: “Dr Birx said these changes had been made. made specifically to reduce the number of tests performed.

Altas did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

The subcommittee also found in its investigation that the Trump White House had blocked requests by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to hold public briefings for more than three months. The move follows a briefing in late February 2020 in which a senior CDC official “specifically warned the public of the risks posed by the coronavirus,” he said.

Another CDC official told the panel that the agency asked to hold a briefing in April 2020 on a recommendation to wear fabric face covers and present evidence of pediatric cases and death from Covid, but the Trump’s White House refused.

CDC officials also said media requests to interview them were denied during this period, according to the subcommittee report.

Documents obtained by the committee also show that those appointed by Trump tried to pressure the Food and Drug Administration to allow ineffective Covid treatments the president was pushing, such as hydroxychloroquine and convalescent plasma, over scientists’ objections. career, according to the report.

In addition, Dr Steven Hatfill, adviser to former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, may have turned down leads to purchase supplies like N95 masks in spring 2020 only because the products weren’t manufactured. in the United States, ”the subcommittee said.

In a statement provided to NBC on Friday, Hatfill said the administration started procuring personal protective equipment in early 2020. He said “the most logical and effective choice was to seek help. from manufacturers based in the United States “.

“Back then, profiteers were selling faulty and fraudulent PPE at inflated prices directly to the public,” he said. “Even states like California and New Mexico fell prey to these schemes, but we had no time to waste at the federal level. Even the shortest time could cost thousands of lives. It was a risk we weren’t prepared to take. Our choice to buy American products saved American lives and tax dollars. “

Dr Jay Butler, a senior CDC official who helped oversee the agency’s response to the coronavirus in the spring of 2020, told the subcommittee in an interview that the Trump administration has issued guidelines for faith communities in May of last year that relaxed some very important public health recommendations. , such as removing all references to face coverings, a suggestion to suspend choirs and language related to virtual services. Butler told the panel that concerns he had about Americans getting sick and at risk of death because they relied on that watered-down advice will haunt me for some time, according to the report.

The panel report’s revelations come as Covid cases rise across the country as the United States battles new omicron and delta variants.

