Trump says people can say ‘Merry Christmas’ now because of him

Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Americans should thank him for always being able to say “Merry Christmas.”

In an interview on Newsmax with Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas, Trump said salvation only came because he fought for it.

Huckabee, who ran for president against Trump in 2016, suggested that for “a long time” people had “stopped saying” Merry Christmas. ”

“It was all ‘Happy Holidays’. You deliberately changed that and openly said, ‘Merry Christmas, we’ll say it again,'” Huckabee said.

“It was part of my campaign. The country had started with this ‘revival,’ I guess, a bit before that. And it was embarrassing for stores to say ‘Merry Christmas’,” Trump replied. “You would see these big chains, they want your money, but they don’t mean ‘Merry Christmas.’ And they used reds and they used whites and snow, but they didn’t say “Christmas.”

“When I started campaigning, I said, ‘You’ll say Merry Christmas again.’ And now people are saying it, ”Trump said.

Trump added, at this point, that there were other names like “George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson” that were “being erased because of insanity.”

“But they still say ‘Merry Christmas.’ That was a big part of what I was doing. I would say it all the time during that time, that we want them to say ‘Merry Christmas’,” Trump said. “Don’t buy from stores that don’t say ‘Merry Christmas’, and I’ll tell you we brought it back real quick.”

“America loves Christmas. Whether you are a Muslim, a Christian, a Jew, everyone loves Christmas,” the former president later added. “And they say ‘Merry Christmas’ until these crazy people come along and they want to stop him and everything else.”

The story of a “war on Christmas” was picked up repeatedly by Conservatives after then-Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly first pitched it in 2004. O’Reilly suggested that Christmas was under siege by department stores that would have changed their staff’s greetings. from “merry Christmas” to “happy holidays”.

More recently, Starbucks’ decision to explicitly wish customers a ‘Merry Christmas’, especially on its mugs, has become a topic of conservative discussion, with outlets such as Fox News and Breitbart accusing the company of waging a’ war on it ‘. Christmas ”because of its decision to remove specific Christmas greetings from its holiday merchandise.

