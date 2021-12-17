Stalker 2 Developer GSC Game World Drops NFT Plans





The developers behind Stalker 2 have decided to cancel their plan to integrate NFTs in their next version following a major reaction from the community.

The developers first released a statement on Wednesday, December 15 stating that they plan to incorporate NFTs into the game, allowing players to own unique items in Stalker 2. With rounds of NFT drops originally slated for release. January and February, GSC Game World described one of these items as “the very first metahuman”, referring to the ability for players to have their face scanned on an NPC.

NFT technology has become one of the most controversial topics in the gaming industry lately and to say that GSC Game World’s decision to incorporate them into Stalker 2 has created a backlash would be an understatement. With overwhelmingly negative reception of the news, many fans who had been excited about the game’s release threatened to steer clear of the title altogether.

The developers, who may have expected this controversy, then released another statement reassuring fans that the NFT technologies built into the game would not affect the gameplay in any way and that Stalker 2 would not become a “game based on it. the blockchain “. A further statement on Twitter followed yesterday, clarifying that in-game representations of players who owned NFTs would not disrupt players.

“Why did we choose NFT? Said the statement from the official Stalker 2 Twitter account. “This is new technology, and we are eager to ‘do the NFT right’: give some fans the opportunity to ‘get in’ the game without interfering with the game. experience of other players. The statement went on to say that the tokens would be completely optional and would have no impact on the story or gameplay.

GSC’s tweet gave a thorough and detailed reasoning behind the choice to integrate NFT technology into the game. But it was almost immediately deleted and replaced with a shorter statement, in which the developers communicated that all NFT plans for Stalker 2 had been canceled.

Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford opened up about the failure of NFT’s attempt for Stalker 2 in a tweet where he pointed out that developers don’t need NFT technology to have fans’ faces etched in. the game and that there are other ways to achieve it. In-game player representation, for example, has been an important part of Kickstarter reward campaigns for several years.

Hey brother – you don’t need NFT or blockchain to pre-sell unique custom items in your game. I’m not into that sort of thing because it’s, like, a crappy version of the placement of ‘advertisement. But it’s been done for years and you don’t need NFT to do it. Anyway – I love your job! https://t.co/QyKrsGE4oh

– Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) December 16, 2021

GSC claimed in its latest statement that its decision to forgo NFT plans was made based on the comments received. For now, it appears to be the company’s final decision. “The interests of our fans and players are the top priority of our team,” the GSC statement read. “We make the game so that you can enjoy it, no matter what the cost. ”

Stalker 2 is slated for release on April 28, 2022.

