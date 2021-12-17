Roger Stone, Trump ally, pleads fifth in deposition to January 6 committee





Stone walked out of the deposition after just 90 minutes and told reporters he invoked the Fifth Amendment, which offers protection against self-incrimination, “not because I did something wrong, but because I’m fully aware of the House Democrats’ long history of making perjury charges. “

“I question the legitimacy of this investigation,” Stone said, “based on the fact that President (Nancy) Pelosi rejected the nomination of Republicans to this committee and seated two anti-Trump Republicans. is the witch hunt 3.0. “

“I stress once again that I was not on the Ellipse. I did not walk all the way to Capitol Hill. I was not at Capitol Hill and no claims, claims or even implications that I knew of or that I was aware of. was involved in any way in the illegality and politically counterproductive activities of January 6, is categorically false, “he added.

Stone said he was troubled by investigations into his activity on Jan. 5, telling reporters on Friday that it was about constitutionally protected freedom of speech and the right to assembly.

The longtime Republican agent used the hours leading up to his testimony to raise money for his legal defense fund on his social media accounts and to insist he did nothing wrong.

Two other prominent witnesses have also indicated they will plead the fifth: John Eastman, the lawyer who helped develop a questionable legal theory that former Vice President Mike Pence had the power to suspend certification of 2020 presidential election results, and Jeffrey Clark, a former senior Justice Department official under the Trump administration.

Stone not only promoted his appearance at a “Stop the Steal” event on January 6, but also solicited donations for it and said his goal at the rally was to “lead a march to the Capitol. “, according to the letter of summons from the panel to him.

The committee added that, according to media reports, Stone used members of the Oath Keepers as personal security guards, several of whom stormed the Capitol and at least one who was charged, while in Washington.

In the wake of the House’s last major election integrity inquiry, following the 2016 election, Stone was convicted in federal court of obstructing Congress by lying about his efforts to contact WikiLeaks on behalf of the Trump campaign .

In his criminal trial, which took place before the end of the Trump administration, the Justice Department successfully argued that Stone lied to Congress to protect Trump. Trump later pardoned him.

GOP fundraiser involved in January 6 rally meets with committee

The committee also met on Friday with Caroline Wren, one of the organizers of the rallies that took place around January 6, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to CNN.

CNN previously reported that the committee was looking for organizers with “Women for America First,” who helped with the Ellipse event, including Wren.

Wren was a prominent fundraiser for the Trump campaign and several sources interviewed by the committee previously said investigators were interested in her role as a fundraiser for the gathering and the source of those funds.

The committee’s assignment to Wren notes that she was a “VIP advisor” to the rally.

“Caroline Wren has received tens of thousands of dollars as a consultant to the Trump campaign and the RNC common fundraising committee,” CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen told CNN in October, noting that she is just one of many people whose finances could shed light on the degree of connection between the former president and the January 6 rally.

CNN saw Wren walk into the committee’s interview room on Friday afternoon where she answered questions for several hours. CBS was the first to report the committee meeting with Wren.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Ryan Nobles and Sara Murray contributed to this report.

