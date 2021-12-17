Donald Trump shared some thoughts on Netanyahu, Israel and “the Jews”





So let’s start from the beginning. Barak Ravid, an Israeli journalist and Axios contributor, teased excerpts from interviews he conducted with Donald Trump for a new book on the former president’s efforts to bring peace to the Middle East. During his tenure, Trump was a staunch ally of Israel on just about all important geopolitical matters and had a friendly personal relationship with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But last Friday we learned that Trump severed ties with Netanyahu over his decision to congratulate Joe Biden on winning the presidency, which is the sort of thing a normal world leader is supposed to do. It was very early like, earlier than most. I haven’t spoken to him since. Fuck him, Trump said.

An F bomb! Incredible. He also suggested that Netanyahu never really wanted to make a peace deal with the Palestinians. I think he just encouraged us. Type, type, type, you know? and that he expected Israel to be more involved in the US assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani (although that is a bit unclear).

Unsurprisingly, all of this caused quite a stir among Israelis and American conservatives, many of whom still feel a deep loyalty to Netanyahu. But let’s leave all that aside. Because it turns out that Trump also shared some thoughts on the Jews of America and their relationship with Israel during his conversations with Ravid. Among them: He argues that American Jews no longer love Israel as much as evangelical voters, that Israel had absolute power over Congress but now it’s the exact opposite, and that the New York Times, which he suggests to wrong that it belongs to the Jews, hates Israel. (The Sulzberger family is renowned for their Jewish descent, but the newspaper’s last editor, Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr., was raised Presbyterian. His son now runs the newspaper.)

Here is the full quote:

I grew up where my dad was very close to a lot of Jews because it was real estate in Brooklyn, Brooklyn, and Queens. Lots of Jewish friends. A great love for Israel, which over the years has dissipated for many people in the United States. I have to be honest, this is a dangerous thing to happen. I told Avi, I told others, people in this country who are Jews don’t like Israel anymore. I will tell you that evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews of this country. In the past, Israel had absolute power over Congress. And today, it is exactly the opposite. And I think Obama and Biden did. And in elections they still get a lot of votes from the Jewish people, which tells you that the Jewish people, and I’ve said it for a long time, the Jewish people in the United States don’t like or care about Israel. from Israel. I mean you watch the New York Times, the New York Times hates Israel. The hate. And it’s the Jews who run the New York Times, the Sulzberger.

Guess we should just be happy that he didn’t come out and called it the Jew York Times.

Either way, there are a few important things to note. First, these aren’t really new ideas, coming from Trump: you might recall that in the summer of 2019 he accused American Jews of being disloyal to Israel. And if his comments about the Jewish state and Congress sound familiar, that’s because they are: in October, he told a talk show host that Israel literally owned Congress ten years ago. and now it’s almost the opposite, thanks to the influence of the Liberal Democrats.

The joke (well, the joke) about Trump’s relationship with Jews is that he repeats classic anti-Semitic stereotypes. Jews run the media and real estate; Congress is controlled by Israel; American Jews are loyal to Israel, but treat them as positive things and are upset when they learn that, in fact, they may not be true. In a way, he’s almost past the point of being offensive and he’s just become a terribly funny sort of fact in American life: Our former president is the kind of unwitting anti-Semite who would absolutely demand that his company hire exclusively. Jewish accountants.

Insist almost. When Trump says American Jews no longer love Israel, he’s essentially telling conservative Christians that Jews who vote Democratic are not just the political enemy, but traitors to their own kind. Returning to reality, polls show the majority of American Jews, including those who vote Democrats, in fact say they have an emotional attachment to Israel, though their views have become increasingly confrontational thanks to to his treatment of Palestinians (which many young Jews equate to apartheid). But the polls don’t have much influence on the American right compared to the former president, and while I’m not sure if that sentiment is growing within the evangelical community, it’s easy to imagine that the The argument becomes a mainstay of conservative anti-Semitism: Jews are good, until they vote Democrat or praise Biden on the phone. If they do, fuck them.

