



There has always been a foolish method by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who lowered interest rates even as the value of the Turkish lira vanished from the forex markets. However, the method showed its fragility on Friday, December 17, when the currency traded at 17 per dollar, about half of its November level and one-eighth of its 2014 exchange rate. Central banks typically raise interest rates when their currency implodes, but the people Erdogan appointed in Ankara have done the opposite, hastening the pound’s fall. Their method: The Turkish real estate market provided an inflation buffer for the middle class, while hard currency export earnings had so far kept the Turkish industry afloat. But these arrangements seem to be falling apart. On December 17, Turkish stocks fell 9% before the government stopped trading in stocks and other markets. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Turkish prices have skyrocketed, with inflation hitting about double the official government report of a 21% year-on-year gain. It is having a devastating impact on Turkey’s working poor, but the country’s main industries and its middle class have kept their heads above water. As I noted in an August 8, 2020 article, The Talented Mr. Erdogan, two-thirds of Turkish households own their own homes, and the value of residential real estate exceeds $ 700 billion, or more than 20 times. the value of the Turkish stock. Marlet. Negative real interest rates and an influx of home loans have kept house prices ahead of the rate of inflation until now. Investors across the rest of the Middle East aggressively bought Turkish homes as the pound collapsed as Reuters reported Dec 14: The 7,363 homes sold to foreigners in November was the highest monthly level since the start of the 2013 data series. By far, the largest number of foreign buyers were Iranian citizens, followed Iraqis and Russians. Property sales to foreigners have been strong throughout the year, increasing 39.4% in the first 11 months, while total home sales actually fell 9.2% over the past year. 11 month period, compared to the previous year. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Turkish exports, meanwhile, rose sharply after the COVID-19 outbreak, in part in response to the cheaper pound. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> The shares of Turkish exporters with hard currency earnings also offered some degree of protection against the collapse of the lira. The overall stock index had risen as the pound fell, as the largest exporters registered dollar gains since the start of the year. (In contrast, Turkish banks fell sharply in dollars.) On December 17, however, the Istanbul stock index towards the end of the session plunged 9%, possibly in response to declines in other markets around the world. The decline set off circuit breakers and regulators shut down the stock market as well as the government debt buyback market. House prices cannot continue to rise if real incomes plunge into conditions of hyperinflation. Exporters cannot continue to earn foreign exchange if the national economy falls into chaos. The Ponzi schemes that Erdogan used to float on the rising tide of inflation will fall apart at some point. Friday’s collapse on the Istanbul Stock Exchange was a warning if not the breaking point. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class="">

