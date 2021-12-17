Bani Abidi dissects male power performance





The photographic work of the artist The reassuring gestures of the hand of great men, little men, all men (2021) shakes up the art of bodily eloquence

In order: Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Ronald Reagan, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Alexander Lukashenko, Jair Bolsonaro, Tony Blair, Imran Khan, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Poutine, Donald Trump, Joseph Stalin, Hun Sen, Robert Mugabe, Kim Jong -a, Idi Amin, Benjamin Netanyahu, John F. Kennedy, Barack Obama, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Omar Al-Bashir, Fidel Castro, Boris Johnson, Bill Clinton (all the details of the gifs of The Rassuring Hand Gestures of Big Men , Small Men, All Men, 2021)

Berlin-based Pakistani artist Bani Abidis’ recent photographic work The Rassuring Hand Gestures of Big Men, Small Men, All Men (2021) is a work that gently shakes long-held mythologies of male power. And like those myths, it works by endless repetition, in this case, and as the title suggests, hand gestures that have, for millennia, been a vital component of political performance.

In order: Saddam Hussein, Haile Selassie, Jorge Rafael Videla, Pervez Musharraf, Muhammad Ayub Khan, Fidel Castro, Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Augusto Pinochet, Than Shwe, Ronald Reagan, Kim Jong-un, Idi Amin, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Mouammar Kadhafi, Jean-Bdel Bokassa, Alexander Lukashenko, Kim Jong-un In order: Kim Jong-un, Mobutu Sese Seko, Ruholla Khomeini, Donald Trump, Silvio Berlusconi, Muhammad Ayub Khan, Francisco Franco, Slobodan Miloevi , Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Mao Zedong

Such gestures are part of what the Roman poet Cicero, in his De Oratorio (55 BC) of numerous techniques of manipulation of the public which he reviews, drawing himself appreciably as much from the politics of the street as from the political of the Senate. But this, in Abidis’ work, comes across as a pointless and empty push. Even though showing up is one of the first hand gestures, and performing such an action is often a cover for not showing up. not act at all.This is how irony works (another special subject of Ciceros).

Bani Abidi, The Man Who Spoke Until His Disappearance, 2021, MCA Chicago, installation view. Courtesy of MCA Chicago

Abidi has deployed his wry humor and keen observation of male engagement in political theater in general, and Pakistan’s patriarchal politics in particular, in previous works. Death at a 30-Degree Angle (2012), originally shown at Documenta (13) in Kassel, Germany, is a (fictional) vignette set in the studio of Ram Sutar, a sculptor celebrated in India for his monumental statues national heroes and politicians. (His 240m tall statue of India’s First Deputy Prime Minister Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat was commissioned by the country’s current ruler Narendra Modi, who is featured in Reassuring Hand Gestures and is considered the tallest statue in the world.) In Death at 30. -Degree Angle, a low-level politician walks into the studio and goes through a series of costumes, gestures and poses in an effort to generate the perfect portrayal (scoring included), while inadvertently revealing all the qualities he research (in sculptural form) conceal: the main indecision of them. What (cover up, not reveal), of course, is precisely what our politicians, East and West have sought to do during the current pandemic. Although New Zealander Jacinda Ardern (and her national shows from home while putting her kids to bed) can be a notable exception to this. But, again, it’s not a man. Death at a 30-degree angle ultimately turns into a dialogue (also the format of De Oratorio) between subject and artist about ideal representations of a politician. A discussion of rhetoric rather than action and representation rather than reality. In many ways, a summary of today’s world politics.

In order: George W. Bush, Benjamin Netanyahu, Hugo Chvez, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama, Narendra Modi, Mouammar Gadhafi, Vladimir Poutine, Fidel Castro, Donald Trump, Boris Johnson In order: Winston Churchill, Imran Khan, Narendra Modi, Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Ronald Reagan, Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq

For this year’s edition of the Power 100, Abidi was commissioned by ArtReview to produce an expanded version of the reassuring hand gestures of big men, little men, all Mento framing the list. The work includes images of the hand gestures of politicians of the 20th and 21st centuries that represent different positions across the political spectrum from Fidel Castro to Donald Trump but use the same repertoire to convey their supposedly distinct messages: point finger, point finger, salute, wave, punch and throw the occasional V sign. The result makes both the medium and the message redundant, as the endless repetition becomes more like instructions for an overall, choreographed folk dance. Or the synchronized performance of a boyband.

The show version of The Reassuring Hand Gestures of Big Men, Small Men, All Menis featured as part of Abidis’ solo show The Man Who Talked Until He Disappeared, at MCA Chicago through June 5. To purchase a copy of the Power 100, click here.

