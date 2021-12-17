Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Connect with us

The CCI order says Amazon has distorted the real rationale for buying 49% of Future Coupons. Internal correspondence from the U.S. e-commerce giant shows it wanted to gain a foothold in India’s retail industry, according to the competition watchdog.

Here's why CCI suspended the deal between Amazon and Future Coupons


