Trump adviser Roger Stone refuses to answer questions from the January 6 committee | News | DW





Roger Stone, the longtime adviser to former US President Donald Trump, was on Capitol Hill on Friday before the Jan.6 committee where he declined to answer questions, US media reported.

After his 90-minute closed-door appearance, Stone told reporters he invoked his Fifth Amendment right in response to every question.

Under the U.S. Constitution, people called to testify in federal proceedings can invoke what is known as their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination rather than answer questions that could put them in legal difficulty.

“I question the legitimacy of this investigation,” Stone said, attacking Democrats. He also denied any knowledge of the events of that day, calling them “illegal and politically counterproductive”.

Why was Stone called to appear before the January 6 committee?

Stone received a subpoena from the committee on November 22. He asked for his testimony regarding his appearances at several pro-Trump rallies in Washington, DC on Jan.5, a day before the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Members of an anti-government far-right militia known as the Oath Keepers were responsible for Stone’s security on January 5 and the day of the insurgency. Members of the Oath Keepers face federal charges related to the U.S. Capitol Riot.

On January 6, Trump supporters attempted to disrupt the certification of U.S. President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election by storming the U.S. Capitol and disrupting that process.

The Congressional committee examining the events of that day is examining what role Trump and his entourage may have played.

What is Stone’s connection to Donald Trump?

A longtime Trump adviser, Stone was previously convicted of obstructing justice and witness tampering by a federal jury in Washington during the special counsel’s investigation led by Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. Stone was pardoned by Trump last December.

Two other prominent witnesses, former Trump attorney John Eastman and Jeffrey Clark, a senior Justice Department official during the Trump era, suggested they would respond to subpoenas they received from the committee. January 6, as Roger Stone did.

Several people from Trump’s inner circle declined to answer the committee’s questions. Former campaign manager and political adviser Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows have both been charged with contempt of Congress.

Around 300 people have been interviewed to date by the January 6 committee. More than 700 people face federal criminal charges related to their actions in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

