Ngloram Blora airport inaugurated by Jokowi, Ganjar: it’s been a dream since 1971





BLORA – Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo is grateful for the soft landing as well as the inauguration of Ngloram Airport, Blora Regency, by President Joko Widodo, Friday (12/17/2021 ). According to Ganjar, Ngloram Airport is an old dream that has finally come true. “Thank goodness Ngloram, which has been a dream since 1971, was inaugurated by the president today,” said Ganjar, after accompanying President Jokowi to the inauguration ceremony. Ganjar also praised the performance of the Ministry of Transport, which launched the construction of Ngloram Airport in 2019. “Thank you, the Ministry of Transport, for the high level work,” he said. Not only the Ministry of Transport as the executor of the development, Ganjar also appreciates the cooperation between the regions which have made this dream come true. There is the regent of Blora whose work is also extraordinary, the regent of Bojonegoro helps and this is invited, the regent of Grobogan is also invited, he said. In the future, Ganjar continued, what is needed is an effort to revive and nurture the region. While the benefits are felt by many parties. Together we protect this area to be able to enjoy it, we need it Create an event and WL the trial may go well, Ganjar said. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in his speech, hoped that the existence of the Ngloram airport would boost the economy in the regions and provinces. Moreover, according to the report of Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, there are already two flights in a week. Later, if it continues to be full and the 1,500 track is not enough, we will lengthen it again to 2,000 meters, Jokowi said. Jokowi hopes that the ngloram airport will accelerate economic activity not only in the regency of Blora, but also in the surrounding interprovincial regions, namely the regencies of Bojonegoro, Tuban and Ngawi. We hope that economic activity will improve, that investments will go to Cepu, more to Bojonegoro, that the distribution of goods between regions and provinces will also increase and be good, Jokowi said. (Central Java Public Relations)



