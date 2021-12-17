Is Xi Jinping the Leader China Needs?

Photo:

Kevin Freir / AFP / Getty Images After Mao Zedong’s death in 1978, the economic reforms that China began to implement marked a major economic take-off and created opportunities to lift an estimated 800 million people out of poverty. Everything seems to indicate that China has found a way to become a promoter of peace and prosperity. But in 2013, the political leadership was handed over to Xi Jinping. His political record shows that he is an outright Maoist, a staunch Marxist-Leninist (although ideology has caused all disasters in the country that adopts him), and he has risen through the party ranks to become a corrupt enemy. . Since coming to power, Xi Jinping has focused on reorganizing all policies. He established the credo that China is ready to become the world’s leading power. He stressed the need to deprive Hong Kong of its autonomy and to use force to achieve this goal. He began to militarily threaten Taiwan. He deployed warships to the South China Sea in an attempt to dominate the military and economic aspects. He strained relations with India and created armed incidents along the border. In foreign policy, he adopted an arrogant attitude when negotiating trade disputes. When the United States demanded the correction of trade imbalances, it declared a near-trade and financial war against the United States. In response to the increase in tariffs on Chinese products, Xi Jinping reacted with a depreciation of the currency and the sale of North American bonds. When Australia called for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, Xi Jinping suspended the purchase of Australian meat and wine. In domestic politics, Xi Jinping has ordered the auditing and supervision of all large private companies. First, he ordered the establishment of Communist Party committees in all private enterprises with more than 50 employees and appointed a party representative to the board of directors of all large private enterprises. Several billionaires have seen their businesses under surveillance. The first victim was Alibaba, which was forced to “downsize” its size and its share price fell sharply. Some unhappy entrepreneurs ended up in jail. Xi Jinping’s “war” against large private companies reflects the path back to Maoism and absolute state control over the economy. In short, the world’s goodwill towards China is over. Xi Jinping seems determined to drag his country into a militant fire or to create a new cold war, with all its negative effects. The Chinese people are the biggest loser of the new political orientation. After his progress over the past 35 years, its leaders must have started to doubt that Xi Jinping is the leader China needs. Luis Ziga is a political analyst and former diplomat. eldiariony.com

