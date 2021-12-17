Protests across Pakistan against ongoing gas crisis





ANI | Updated: December 18, 2021 at 01:04 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec. 18 (ANI): Protests were held across Pakistan on Friday against Imran Khan’s government over the ongoing gas crisis amid rising inflation. Demonstrations against gas shortages have taken place in Jamshoro, Quetta, several neighborhoods in Karachi, Loralai, Badin, Kasur, Sukkur, Rawalpindi, Pasrur, Khushab, Shaheed Benazirabad and other cities, according to the Party’s official Twitter. Pakistani people (PPP). Since the start of winter, the country has faced a gas shortage and domestic and industrial consumers have had to deal with the suspension of supply of the product, Dawn reported. Addressing a protest in Karachi’s eastern district, Sindh’s Information Minister Saeed Ghani said PPP workers were staging protests against the gas crisis in different cities across the country simultaneously on the directives of the Sindh. party president Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Criticizing the government for the suspension of gas supplies to domestic consumers and industries, especially in Karachi, he said the PTI administration was “inefficient and incompetent”. ‘and claimed that people would come to Pakistan to look for work in the future, “he said, adding that instead of this vision becoming reality,” people are looking for gas here. “” Today , there is no gas in Karachi and the price of electricity has increased. Earlier this month, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) decided to suspend gas supplies to all general non-exporting industries from December 11 until further notice, in accordance with guidelines from the Ministry of Energy on gas. load management plan. The decision was made to make the gas available to the domestic and commercial sectors during the current winter season which has seen a significant gap between supply and demand due to an extraordinary spike in gas supply. water a nd space heating needs in upper Sindh and Balochistan which are already experiencing cold weather. (ANI)

