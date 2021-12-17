Donald Trump Set To Meet More Empty Texas Seats As Historic Tour Continues





Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly still haven’t been able to sell venues for their next two “History Tour” events in Texas, although they don’t appear to have been under-sold as much as their Florida dates.

The former president and former Fox News presenter is scheduled to appear at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday, December 18, followed by the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday as part of their joint speaking tour.

Ahead of this weekend’s events, Ticketmaster shows that there are still over 200 tickets left for the event at the American Airlines Center, with slightly fewer tickets still available at the Houston venue.

Ahead of his visit, Colin Allred, a Democratic congressman from Texas, tweeted that Trump would appear in Dallas this weekend to “once again spread his lies and disinformation.”

Allred said: “North Texans welcome just about everyone, but no one should be fooled. We have to protect our democracy or lose it.”

The tour has yet to get off to a good start. Photos taken during The History Tour event at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. On December 11 showed large sections of empty seats in the arena.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the venue was so far from sold out that the upper level was closed and ticket holders for the upper levels were “upgraded” to the lower bowl.

The Sentinel later reported that the event at Orlando’s Amway Center, which seats 8,700 people, only sold 5,406 tickets.

Records show that a total of 6,201 people passed through the arena’s turnstiles, with the remaining 800 or so people said to have received free tickets to the event.

“I guess this shows that there is a limit to his [Trump’s] popularity, ”Aubrey Jewett, professor of political science at the University of Central Florida, told The Sentinel.

“He’s still influential and still popular within the Republican Party. But a lot of his fans apparently weren’t prepared to pay $ 100 for crack cocaine to hear him speak for two hours.”

Speaking to Newsweek, Joshua Scacco, associate professor of political communication at the University of South Florida, said it doesn’t matter that The History Tour is not complete as it will always prove to be a lucrative source of money for Trump as he reflects on a possible 2024 presidential campaign.

“He chose Florida and Texas, two very important places to raise funds for a [potential] Republican candidate, and also two very GOP-friendly places, instead of going to a place like California, ”Scacco said.

“They pick the audience out in friendly places where they can also fundraise. It’s a way to stay relevant and try to get some kind of attention.”

In a July statement, O’Reilly said the tour has already grossed $ 7 million, as many expensive VIP tickets, which cost thousands of dollars each, have sold well.

Trump has been contacted for comment.

Donald Trump (L) and Bill O’Reilly have yet to sell venues for their next two History Tour events in Texas. Olivier Douliery – Pool / Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-history-tour-texas-empty-seats-tickets-bill-oreilly-1660543 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos