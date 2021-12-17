Panel: Narendra Modi’s government lacks sincerity on quotas





The Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of List Castes and Tribes, headed by a BJP MP, said Narendra Modi’s government was lacking in sincerity in implementing the reserve for socially disadvantaged sections. The committee, headed by parliamentarian BJP Kirit Premjibhai Solanki who represents Ahmedabad West in Lok Sabha, based its observation on the non-application of employment quotas.

outsourced by BSNL, the telecommunications PSU, to private contractors. In its report Ways and Means of Ensuring the Reservation of SCs and STs in Light of Privatization, Outsourcing of Labor and Contractual Employment in Government Services, PSUs and Autonomous Bodies with a reference peculiar to BSNL, the committee reiterated its recommendation to grant reservation benefits to SCs and STs in outsourced jobs. Previously, the 30-member committee, which includes many BJP parliamentarians, recommended to the Communication Ministry that quotas be implemented by private contractors who recruit workers for BSNL work. BSNL has subcontracted some non-essential work to contractors, who hire workers. However, BSNL is the main employer of these contract workers. The Government, responding to the name BSNL, told the Committee that as the main employer, the telecommunications company ensures that the applicable statutory provisions of labor law concerning contract workers, such as payment on-time wages, and safety and security, are respected by contractors. On the issue of quotas, the government said, according to the commission report: BSNL as the main employer does not give any direction to the contractor on the employment of contract labor, including any reservation of SC and ST in accordance with existing guidelines. The committee stated in its report: The committee considers that the above response from the government shows the lack of sincerity on its part to provide proper representation / reservation to SC or ST for their recruitment of labor or contract workers. The committee said that as part of the government’s policy to reach out to marginalized communities, it must implement a reservation or representation policy for all jobs, including contract work, time-limited assignments and outsourced work. The committee also considers that, since the salaries of contract and part-time employees are paid by the government from the Consolidated Fund of India and with the approval of BSNL, it would therefore be appropriate that the constitutional provision of the reservation policy be assured for these appointments as well, according to the report. The personnel department provides for booking in temporary appointments that must last 45 days or more. At a recent press conference, Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar declined to comment when asked about his stance on the non-application of reservation in contract and outsourced jobs.

