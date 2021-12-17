Israel-controlled congress, Jews run New York Times





Donald Trump is the most openly anti-Semitic president in American history. There are no seconds. While many presidents have expressed anti-Semitic beliefs in private, only Trump has done so on several occasions, and usually in public.

If you go through the list of classic anti-Semitic beliefs, Trump ticked almost all of the boxes:

Jews are natural negotiators (I’m a negotiator, like you) Jews buy politicians (You want to control your own politician) Jews are loyal to Israel more than any other country they live (in 2019 he described Israel Benjamin Netanyahu to a group of American Jews as your prime minister. In 2018 and 2020 he called Israel your country.) Jews are consanguineous and selfish (After phone calls with Jewish lawmakers, the Washington Post reported Trump mumbled that Jews are there for themselves and stick together in an ethnic allegiance that transcends other loyalties, officials said.)

Trump’s rhetoric has often used anti-Semitic tropes, such as his 2016 tweet, borrowed from a white supremacist, using a Star of David to label Hillary Clinton corrupt or her publicity attacking a global power structure that is responsible for economic decisions that have stolen our working class, robbed our country of its wealth and put that money in the pockets of a handful of big business and political entities, on pictures of Janet Yellen, George Soros and Lloyd Blankfein, all of which are in to be Jews.

In his most recent comments, Trump casually told Barak Ravid: “Israel used to have absolute power over Congress, that the Jews ran the New York Times, and the Jewish people in the United States did not like Israel. or didn’t care about Israel. .

New quotes from Trump to @BarakRavid: Most American Jews don’t like Israel. Exclusive for the Unholy podcast @Freedland pic.twitter.com/Hv4joYkbCN

– Yonit Levi (@LeviYonit) December 17, 2021

(Times editor Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr. isn’t actually Jewish, but, of course, anti-Semitic beliefs don’t require any factual basis.)

What has kept this undisguised bigotry from exploding into a scandal other than the normal dynamic where Trump’s misconduct is always erased by other instances of Trump’s misconduct, is the unusual dissociation between the political right of anti-Semitism and support for the Israeli occupation of the West Bank.

Conservatives, including right-wing Jews, have long argued that support for Israel (especially the Israeli right) is far more important than any other traditional measure of support for Jewish rights. In the 1990s, Norman Podhoretz once excused a deranged, conspiratorial anti-Semitic rant by Pat Robertson on the grounds that Robertson was a good ally of the Jewish state.

Like so many long-standing pathologies of right-wing politics, Trump represents a comedic apotheosis. He combines militant support for Israeli expansionism with an overwhelming disregard for Jews and all they stand for. Trump’s anti-Semitism bleeds in many aspects of his political style: his attacks on disloyal globalists, his demagogic handling of the Christmas War, and his blood and dirt nationalism. That the Nazis, who refrained from domestic partisan politics, rallied behind Trump is no coincidence. He is the first candidate from a major party to integrate their themes.

The fact that none of this is seriously recorded on the right as anti-Semitism is proof that the definition of the term’s rights has lost all meaning.

