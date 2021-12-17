Why China and Russia are teaming up

Under Western pressure, the two states are aligning at a level not seen in decades.

China and Russia are heading towards a political alliance as growing Western pressure draws them closer.

Russian Vladimir Putin and Chinese Xi Jinping met this week in an online forum to discuss bilateral relations and global issues. After the meeting, the two leaders appeared to praise each other and highlighted their growing partnership against Western threats. They will also meet in person in Beijing in early 2022.

The two-state ties date back to the Cold War but have fluctuated, unlike the US ties to Western Europe, which have been constant and strong since World War II.

While US-European relations have produced NATO, the world’s most powerful alliance and arguably one of the most enduring military pacts of all time, Moscow and Beijing have long been suspicious of either. other.

Even when the two states had communist leadership during the Cold War, unlike the Western alliance, they could not enjoy a stable relationship, breaking up in 1961. But since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the two states have taken a capitalist turn.

“So far the general assumption has been what we see that Russia and China are a pair of countries that basically work together but they don’t like each other. They work together because they feel obligated to work together, ”says Raffaello Pantucci, Senior Associate Researcher at Royal Institute of United Services (RUSI), a British think tank.

But this hypothesis may no longer be valid, according to Pantucci.

“I think what has changed is that both countries have come to a kind of realization that in fact the world has restructured itself in such a way from their perspective that they are on one side and the West is on the other, ”Pantucci said. TRT World.

From North Stream to AUKUS

Putin calls the new phase of the relationship “a new model of cooperation”.

“It’s interesting to see some of the things they talk about. So we recently saw the Russians talk about AUKUS, ”Pantucci explains. AUKUS is formed between Australia, UK and US to sell nuclear submarines to Sydney and many experts see it as Western political leverage against China.

“This is an agreement that has nothing to do with the Russians and it is not at all an area of ​​strategic interest to the Russians. Yet we have a number of senior Russian officials saying it’s a bad thing for the world, ”Pantucci said.

Similar to China’s support for UKUS by Russia, Beijing has shown its support for Moscow in the North Stream Pipeline dispute, according to Pantucci.

Floating excavators prepare an underwater trench for the North Stream 2 pipeline near Lubmin, Germany. The project, which bypasses Ukraine, is very much about the Western alliance. (Reuters Archives)



“At the same time, the Chinese Foreign Ministry was talking about the North Stream II pipeline that goes from Germany to Russia,” Pantucci said.

The North Stream Pipeline 2 project is of great concern in Europe as it bypasses Ukraine, a Western ally and enemy of Moscow, weakening Kiev’s hand against the Russians. On the other hand, the project strengthens Russia in terms of gas supply to Europe.

“So it’s something that China has nothing to do with and it’s not relevant to China. And yet, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has always felt the need to speak out on this, ”underlines Pantucci.

A challenge to the West?

Esref Yalinkilicli, a Moscow-based Eurasian analyst, said the China-Russia “tactical alliance” in the post-Cold War period may grow stronger and may even turn into a strategic partnership despite some concerns within of the Moscow political establishment regarding Chinese rule.

“The West is losing its economic advantage in the face of China’s growing economy as NATO is increasingly forced to face a more assertive Russian military in places like Ukraine to defend European security against the growing political game of Moscow, “said Yalinkilicli. TRT World.

Western sanctions targeting both China and Russia have also brought the two states closer together, he said, stressing that Moscow’s biggest military exercise after the Cold War was fought alongside Beijing in 2018.

“With the creation of the Shanghai Five Group, the two powers already had a political framework,” says Yalinkilicli. The two countries are also part of the BRICS, a group of five emerging economies including Brazil, South Africa and India.

Russia and China are already contesting the Western alliance, Pantucci says. “They are clearly going to challenge the Western alliance, but how they are going to challenge it will really be in terms of demonstrating their economic strength on the world stage rather than deciding to choose wars in certain places,” he observes.

In response to a question about a military alliance between Moscow and Beijing, Putin said, “We don’t need such an enterprise now. “- but the two states support each other in places like Taiwan and Ukraine.

Western-trained Ukrainian troops might have a small chance of resisting a possible full-fledged Russian invasion, experts say. (Pool photo / AFP)



Taiwan, an American ally, is a hot spot for China while Russia has serious problems with Ukraine, a pro-Western country, which recently deployed tens of thousands of troops along its border with Kiev.

“Russia will be the most fervent supporter of the legitimate position of the Chinese government on matters relating to Taiwan”, said a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry after the Putin-Xi meeting.

Russians fear Chinese might

Despite many opportunities for cooperation, some Kremlin operators have problems with China’s economic engine, which not only triggers Western concerns but also Russian fears. The two countries share a land border, and China’s growing economic activity in eastern Russia, especially in areas near its border, is making Kremlin elites nervous, according to Yalinkilicli.

“These regions have almost surrendered to China, economically,” he said. China’s Belt and Road project is not only a threat to the West but also to Russia, challenging Moscow’s dominance in Central Asia, Yalinkilicli said.

“China is definitely the new political player in the old Great Game,” he said. The Great Game refers to the 19th century political competition between the former Russian and British empires for control of Central Asia.

In recent years, the trade balance between Russia and China has also increased vis-à-vis Moscow.

“As Russia plans to take strong military action against NATO in Eastern Europe, it might think its eastern flank could be threatened by China,” Yalinkilcli said.

The Russians are still worried about their relations with China and see themselves as “the second partner,” says Pantucci. “But I think the Russians are bringing something that the Chinese cannot do. The Russians are much more willing to use hard power than the Chinese, ”he adds.

Although no one can remember the last time China invaded a country, Russia did so twice in the past decade. Even if it is true that the economic relation strongly favors China, the hard power of Moscow helps the Kremlin to mitigate the Russian “paranoia” against Beijing, according to Pantucci.

As a result, he believes the two powers will continue to deepen their relationship. “It’s going to get closer and closer. I don’t think there will be a high level of trust. But I think they will come closer, ”he said.

“This proximity will be mainly linked to the hostilities with the West.”

Source: TRT World