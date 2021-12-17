PM Modi meets private equity and venture capital players; Look for suggestions to attract more capital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the roundtable with representatives of venture capital and private equity funds on Friday with the aim of boosting the country’s investment climate.

The prime minister called for suggestions to improve the ease of doing business in India, attract more capital and advance the reform process in the country. He appreciated the practical suggestions received from representatives and said the government is committed to working to resolve the issues and challenges highlighted, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

He discussed the government’s efforts to introduce more reforms, the future potential of initiatives such as Prime Minister GatiShakti, and steps taken to reduce the unnecessary compliance burden. He also mentioned the innovation underway in India at the local level and the boost to the startup ecosystem, the statement said.

Welcoming the initiatives taken to boost the startup ecosystem in the country, Siddarth Pai called the prime minister prime minister of startups. Representatives of venture capital and private equity funds commended the Prime Minister for his leadership, which has been one of the main drivers of the massive increase in the investment climate in the country.

Representatives of venture capital and private equity funds also spoke about the entrepreneurial potential of the country and how it can be harnessed so that our startups can reach a global scale.

Accel’s Prashant Prakash highlighted the opportunities present in agricultural startups. Rajan Anandan from Sequoia suggested working to make India the global education hub by leveraging technology.

Shantanu Nalavadi, India Resurgent, praised the reforms undertaken by the country over the past 7 years, in particular the establishment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Amit Dalmia of Blackstone said India is one of the best performing geographies for Blackstone (fund) globally.

Vipul Roongta of HDFC praised the policy initiatives that have been taken by the government, in the housing sector especially in the affordable housing segment.

Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and CEO of TVS Capital, said the meeting was wonderful and the Prime Minister was very motivating. He said it was absolutely correct to call Modi as Prime Minister of Startups when he launched Startup India and even today he only spoke of startups in all aspects of rural affairs, from agro-industry and holistic business.

Munish Varma of Softbank said, “The investment climate in the country has become much more positive. I saw this in government procurement so overall it was a great interaction with the prime minister. He had phenomenal ideas and gave some really great suggestions. “

Accel’s Prashant Prakash said: “It was a great opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister. I presented the idea that now is the time to encourage agricultural startups. He clearly had the same vision. will have a key role to play in helping to double farmers’ incomes, which is its main vision. “

Rajan Anandan from Sequoia said, “The Indian startup ecosystem has come a long way. If you go back 10 years ago we didn’t have unicorns, this year by the end of 2021 we will have over 70 unicorns. In fact, this year we have doubled the number of unicorns. 10 years ago we had less than $ 1 billion in funding per year for startups, this year we will have over $ 30 billion. I credit much of this to the extraordinary attention our PM Modi as well as our government has had on startups. The whole Startup India movement has really started to gain momentum since around 2015 and every year the movement is getting stronger and stronger. “

Sandeep Naik of General Atlantic said, “The interaction we have had with the Prime Minister has been amazing. The intention with which the Prime Minister listened to every input and recommendations of those present at the meeting was very deliberate and was very clear that great changes were to come in India. From an investment perspective, we are extremely bullish on India due to government action, entrepreneurial energy and the environment that Startup India has created. “

Siddharth Pai of 3one4 Capital said: “It has been a privilege for us to sit around a table with a prime minister in startup. Modi reinvigorated the nation. India as a nation is currently full of dreamers who no longer go to Bollywood to become actors. , they’re coming to Bengaluru to become entrepreneurs and that’s a change PM has made. With this change, economic development and the fact that India will become a $ 5,000 billion economy by 2025 is a dream that all entrepreneurs hold dear and something that we all will carry to term and reality.

Representatives also discussed the opportunities emerging as a result of India’s exemplary climate commitments, including in the area of ​​energy transitions. They also provided information on areas like FinTech and Financial Management, Software as a Service (Saas), etc. They also praised the Prime Minister’s vision of turning India into a $ 5,000 billion economy.