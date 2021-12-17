Trump complains about American Jews in anti-Semitic speech





Former President Donald Trump, in an interview with an Israeli journalist, listed a series of complaints against the Jewish people in the United States. The rant featured a number of anti-Semitic tropes, including that Jews control Washington, DC and the media, as well as have “dual loyalty” to Israel and America. He also hinted that Jews should be loyal to him because he supported Israel during his tenure.

“There are people in this country who are Jews [that] don’t love Israel anymore, ”Trump told reporter Barak Ravid in an audio broadcast during a recent episode of the Unholy podcast. “I will tell you that evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews of this country. In the past, Israel had absolute power over Congress. And today I think it is exactly the opposite. And I think Obama and Biden did.

New quotes from Trump to @BarakRavid: Most American Jews don’t like Israel. Exclusive for the Unholy podcast @Freedland pic.twitter.com/Hv4joYkbCN

– Yonit Levi (@LeviYonit) December 17, 2021

The former president, who prided himself on having supported Israel during his tenure, lamented that his support did not appear to translate to the ballot box of a certain segment of the electorate. “And yet, in the elections, [Democrats] still get a lot of votes from the Jewish people, which tells you that the Jewish people – and I’ve been saying this for a long time – the Jewish people in the United States don’t like Israel or care about Israel, “Trump said .

After suggesting that Jews who vote Democrats hate Israel, Trump went on to the trope that Jews control the media. “I mean, look at the New York Times,” he said. “The New York Times hates Israel, hates them. And they are the Jews who run the New York Times. I mean, the Sulzberger family.

Trump’s own family includes at least two Jews: his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, whom he asked to lead the administration’s efforts to negotiate peace between Israel and Palestine, and his daughter, Ivanka, who has turned away. converted to Judaism before marrying Kushner in 2009.

Family ties did not prevent the former president from doctoring anti-Semitic stereotypes during his tenure, as well as during his first campaign. He attempted to appeal to the Jews in 2015 by telling a group of Jewish Republicans that they are great “negotiators”, how they want to “control” their own politician and how they weren’t going to support him because Trump didn’t did not. I want [their] money.”

Trump told the same group of Jewish Republicans that he would be “the best thing that could happen to Israel,” and later in his campaign he vowed to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. He did so in December 2017, one of many foreign policy steps his administration took in favor of Israel. In September 2020, he signed the Abrahamic Accords, an agreement that normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Trump said the Israel-friendly deal was in part aimed at trying to force Palestine into a peace deal. “The Palestinians are very difficult to deal with,” Trump told Fox News.

Trump’s approach to Israel during his tenure is the subject of Ravid’s new book, Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East, for which he interviewed Trump. Ravid recently reported for Axios that Trump blamed former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his failure to bring peace to the Middle East, and that he got angry with Netanyahu after Netanyahu praised President Biden for winning the 2020 elections.

“Fuck him,” Trump told Ravid of the former prime minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-jews-america-anti-semitic-rant-1273189/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos