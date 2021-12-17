Trump becomes completely anti-Semitic, blasts American Jews in savagely bigoted rant





In February 2017, when asked what the government plans to deal with the rise in threats against Jewish centers and the rise in anti-Semitism since his election, Donald Trump replied: I am the least person anti-Semite that you have never seen in your entire life. . This claim, like the one he would make a few months later to be the least racist person in the world, clearly was and still is not true. How do we know? Let’s take a look at the evidence!

Before being elected, Trump suggested to a room full of Jews that they control politicians with money. He tweeted an image of Hillary Clinton’s face on top of a pile of cash next to the Star of David and the phrase, Most Corrupt Candidate Ever! And he closed his campaign by running an ad featuring the faces of powerful Jews with a menacing voiceover about them including a global power structure that has robbed our working class and stripped our country of its wealth.

Later, after moving into the White House, and only six months after claiming to be the least anti-Semitic person in the universe, he refused to condemn a group whose ranks included neo-Nazis. In August 2019, in an attempt to win over (???) Jewish voters, he said they didn’t even know what they were doing or saying anymore. Speaking to the Israel American Council in Hollywood, Florida, in December, he dipp[ed] in a deep well of anti-Semitic tropes, suggesting, among other things, that Jews only care about money.

And if you thought leaving the White House or, say, this joyous season, would have dampened his enthusiasm for anti-Semitic talk, we have a fun surprise for you!

In clips aired on the Unholy podcast, the former president, who may or may not run for another election in 2024, spoke at length about American Jews not being loyal enough to Israel, citing a trope long-standing anti-Semitic on the Jewish people and allegiances to another country. Speaking to reporter Barak Ravid, who appeared on the podcast, Trump said: There are people in this country who are Jews who no longer love Israel. I will tell you that evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews of this country. Israel once had absolute power over Congress and today I think it’s the exact opposite, and I think [Barack] Obama and [Joe] Biden did this. And yet in elections they still get a lot of votes from the Jewish people, which tells you the Jewish people, and I’ve been saying this for a long time. The Jewish people in the United States don’t like Israel or care about Israel. I mean, you watch the New York Times, the New York Times hate Israel, hate them, and it’s Jews running the New York Times, I mean the Sulzberger family.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originates.

Yes, that’s a real anti-Jewish Mad Libs comment from a guy whose allies love to remind people that he has Jewish grandchildren, which, in fact, doesn’t mean you can’t not be anti-Semitic. There is the general accusation that American Jews vote against their own interests when they vote for politicians who do not support Israel, the subtext being that American Jews should care more about what is happening in Israel. than in the United States. that the Jews of this land, which does not include the uncomfortable fact that some evangelical Christians love Israel because they believe it will be the site of the Rapture, where Jews who have not converted to Christianity will go to hell. And then, of course, there’s the classic anti-Semitic trope about Jews controlling the media, in this case, the New York Times. (Naturally, Trump does not mention the fact that the patriarch of the Sulzberger family and former president of the Times Company, Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr., was brought up in his mother’s episcopal faith and then ceased to practice religion. and his [then] wife, Gail Gregg, were married by a Presbyterian pastor. But maybe he’s complying with the Nuremberg Laws.)

Anyway, happy late Hanukkah to you!

If you would like to have the Levin Report delivered to your inbox daily, click here to subscribe.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

The story behind the only known photo of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein The 140,000 COVID orphans left in the shadows Looks like Trump was looking into Don Jr.s appeals on January 6 Of course the ridiculous Bible photoshoot was Ivankas IdeaCNN and Chris Cuomo on the brink of All-out War The prosecution fumbles its case against Ghislaine Maxwell Hunter Biden paints his truth From the archive: inside the ultra-exclusive bohemian club Not a subscriber? Join Vanity Fair to receive full access to VF.com and the full online archive now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/12/donald-trump-anti-semitism-jews-israel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos