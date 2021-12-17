China Evergrande Default Raises Concerns for Xi Jinping’s Economy: “Serious Questions”





The real estate giant faces $ 220 billion in debt and missed a key $ 82.5 million ($ 61 million) bond repayment that was due on Monday. According to the credit agency Fitch, the company has now defaulted, which has raised concerns for the Chinese economy and impact on the global financial market. In order to stop a collapse in the real estate market, Chinese authorities have created a task force to oversee risk management. Evergrande is one of the state’s largest real estate companies, and its collapse could have serious consequences for the market, which is valued at $ 40 trillion. Because of this, Craig Singleton, an adjunct member of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies China Program, told CNN that the company’s collapse raised serious questions about the economy. He said, “The Chinese leadership is trying to be cool, but the circumstances surrounding Evergrande’s downward spiral raise serious questions about Xi Jinping’s handling of the rapidly cooling Chinese economy. “These latest interventions, both from central government and officials in Guangdong, suggest that Chinese officials are now reluctant to accept that Evergrande is, in fact, ‘too big to fail’.” Real estate represents around 29% of Chinese GDP. The collapse of the company and its impact on the financial market could raise concerns throughout the financial system because, like the 2008 financial crash, lenders could worry about the ability of companies to repay. their debts. Talk toExpress.co.ukDr Marco Metzler of Deutsche Marktscreening Agentur (DMSA) argued that the collapse of such a large company could trigger the collapse of the global financial market. He previously said: “This is the first domino of the market collapse. JUSTIN:Brexit LIVE: Take that, Macron! UK signs € 190m fisheries deal “It’s even worse than in 2008.” The Guangzhou Evergrande football stadium has been taken over by local authorities. The Chinese government will now seek to sell the stadium or transfer ownership to state-owned Guangzhou City Construction Investment Group. However, on Monday he missed the last in a series of debt repayment deadlines. Fitch said at the time, “So we’re assuming they weren’t paid.” Real estate developer Kaisa has also been placed under “restricted default” by Fitch. According to The Times, Kaisa has about $ 11.6 billion ($ 9 billion) in international bonds outstanding. Evergrande is expected to $ 19 billion ($ 14 billion) in overseas bond repayments. Evergrande has yet to comment on the matter. Share this news on your Fb, Twitter and Whatsapp File source News Nation USA: Latest news headlines

