What did the richest man in the world and President Erdogan discuss?





8 hours ago Quote in pictures, Anatolia Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked Elon Musk, founder of the electric car company Tesla and space explorer SpaceX, for their contribution to the development of the Turkish telecommunications satellite Turksat 5A. The Turkish Presidency released a video on Friday of a meeting between Erdogan and Elon Musk, in which they discussed a number of issues related to the modern economy, Turkey’s national aviation program and the first electric car made in Turkey. Erdogan said the Turksat 5B spacecraft will be launched by SpaceX next Sunday, and thanked Elon Musk for his contribution to Turkey’s development of the 5A satellite. “We are giving you a gift for the NFT logo, the 5,000 satellites made by our children,” Erdogan said. Muska thanked the gift, saying he was working to “launch a satellite into space and do more with Turkey in the future.” World’s richest man Elon Musk has been named Personality of the Year by 2021. What do you know about the new man who became the richest man in the world? Quote in pictures, EPA Elon Musk became the richest man in the world with a net worth of $ 185 billion (13,136 billion). The businessman, who owns electric car maker Tesla and satellite maker SpaceX, became the richest man in the world after Tesla raised its share price on Thursday. He deleted the owner of Amazon’s online marketplace, Jeff Bezos, who has been the richest man in the world since 2017. Mr Musk’s automaker Tesla has hit record highs this year, reaching $ 700 billion ($ 516 billion) for the first time on Wednesday. The billionaire’s fortune has been bolstered by US politics, where Democrats will soon take control of the Senate. Daniel Ives, analyst, writes: “The Senate buyout is in the best interests of electric car makers, and the ideas of these companies will prevail in the years to come. The benefits of the electric car tax will boost Tesla’s economy, “which is already having a significant impact on market activity,” Ives said. Mr Bezos has also benefited greatly from the ban on the Corona virus, as his online retailer Amazon has made a lot of money from home shopping. But he handed over 4% of his business to his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, after their divorce, which helped Mr. Musk take over the role of wealthy. His property was electrocuted during his tenure Quote in pictures, EPA In the last year of 2020, $ 140 billion was added to Elon Musk’s assets. According to Bloomberg, the billionaire had a net worth of $ 167 billion as of Monday. With this money, Elon Musk rises to the top of the list of the richest billionaires in the world. In November, he passed Bill Gates, making him the second richest person in the world. According to Forbes, Musk became the richest man in a single year.

