Boris Johnson: Roger Gale confirms the sending of a letter of confidence





A Tory MP has become the first to confirm that he has sent a letter of no confidence to Boris Johnson.

Sir Roger Gale has publicly stated that he sent his letter to the chairman of the 1922 backbench committee, Sir Graham Brady.

Under party rules, if the committee chair receives 54 letters in favor, he will have to organize a vote. While most of the letters needed are believed to have been written, they shouldn’t be sent to Brady anytime soon. However, MP Gale for North Thanet believes Johnson will not lead the Tories to the next general election in 2024. While Johnson is embroiled in scandal, Gale said his letter of censure was sent following Dominic Cummings’ trip to Barnard Castle last year. It is believed to be still valid. READ MORE: ‘You are clowns’: Public mocks Tory minister over Covid messaging request The 1922 committee chairman never reveals how many letters were sent until they hit the tipping point. I sent a letter to Sir Graham Brady after the Barnard Castle incident because it made me realize that this was not the kind of leadership I think the Conservative Party needed, Gale told the BBC. I have no idea how many other people – if there are any more – wrote this kind of letter and Sir Graham Brady would certainly not reveal how many people got before and unless the point of trigger is reached. He continued: We don’t need a leadership election right now. We need to focus on vaccinating people in order to do the job of government. But I think it’s on the track. I would be personally surprised if Mr Johnson fought in the next general election, but I am one person – one person. If you change leaders, don’t do it right before a general election, so I think it could happen. It has been a week of woes for the Prime Minister, starting with a major rebellion in the Commons against Covid-19 measures and ending in a crushing defeat in a by-election for what has traditionally been a safe Conservative seat. . In the meantime, new allegations have emerged of a pizza party held in Downing Street during the first lockdown, as police said they would contact two people who attended a rally at the Conservative Party headquarters in December of last year. Meanwhile, an investigation by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case into events believed to have taken place in Downing Street and the Department of Education in November and December 2020 continues. The Conservative Party leader also faces allegations he misled his ethics counselor about what he knew of a controversial renovation of his No.11 apartment. READ MORE: Tories lose massive majority in by-election as pressure mounts on Boris Johnson The biggest blow to Johnson this week and the one that has caused some to report he is on thin ice may have been the loss of the Tories’ ultra-secure seat in North Shropshire in the byelection of Thursday. The competition was sparked by Owen Paterson’s resignation, with many Tories still angry at the government’s botched attempt to bail him out after breaking the rules for paid lobbying of MPs. LibDem candidate Helen Morgan took the victory with 5,925 votes, opposition parties and Conservative MPs were quick to seize the result as a verdict on government performance.

