Leaders chat pushes Russia, China towards stronger anti-US unity, analysts say

A video chat between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this week consolidates the efforts of the two Eurasian powers to take on their mutual rival the United States in 2022, analysts said.

Putin and Xi hold talks Wednesday afternoon, Chinese official says Xinhua News Agency reported, marking the 37th time that leaders of the two countries have connected since 2013. They pledged to cooperate more to protect common interests, the news agency said, and specifically covered trade, a joint response pandemic and energy cooperation.

I think it’s very clear that they’re trying to show that they’re united on a common problem, and that’s in the United States, Collin Koh, a maritime safety researcher at the University of Technology of China, told VOA. Nanyang in Singapore.

US officials and other Western leaders have spoken out against strengthening Russian troops on the Ukrainian border and condemned what they see as Chinese military threats against Taiwan. Washington was an enemy of the Cold War on both sides. The US armed forces are the most powerful today, followed by Russia and China.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the issue of strengthening Russian forces on the Ukrainian border during his visit to the UK, December 10-12, for a meeting of G- Foreign and Development ministers. 7. G-7 ministers said they were united in our condemnation of Russia’s military build-up and aggressive rhetoric towards Ukraine, the The US State Department reported on its website.

Putin and Xi likely briefed each other on their respective conversations with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Koh said. American behavior, he said, gives the duo stronger strategic convergences. Xi and Biden met virtually in November, followed by a Biden-Putin meeting last week.

We have an openly hostile relationship with the United States, said Vassily Kashin, senior researcher at the Institute of Far Eastern Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, referring to the Moscow government.

Each side wants to weaken the global leadership of the United States, and that is the most important common interest, he told VOA.

After the summit, Putin’s presidential assistant Yuri Ushakov said that both from our side and the Chinese side, negative evaluation was expressed on the creation of new alliances such as the Indo-Pacific Quad and the Union US-Anglo-Australian AUKUS, Russias state media Sputik News reported.

Quad refers to the dialogue involving Australia, India, Japan and the United States. AUKUS is a 3 month old deal that will allow the US and UK to help develop Australian military technology.

Wednesday’s talks also focused on what Xinhua calls democracy, a possible reference to the US-led Democracy Summit that brings together 110 countries and excludes China and Russia. In November, the ambassadors of the two countries in Washington protested against the summit as creating divisions in the world.

Evolution of the post-Cold War alliance

The director of the School of Business at the Melbourne Institute of Technology, Stuart Orr, told VOA that Sino-Russian relations faded in the 1960s when the two Communist parties parted ways over an ideology and border disputes followed. The two now follow different courses, with China being more expansionary.

Adding a sore point, Orr said, Russian contractors are still helping Southeast Asian countries drill into the South China Sea, a waterway Beijing calls its own.

But China and Russia have significantly strengthened their political and military ties this year, and the two leaders plan to meet in February in Beijing for the Winter Olympics, Xinhua reported.

The border neighbors have organized a series of military exercises. In October, for example, they carried out naval exercises. Russia and China also issued a joint diplomatic statement in the form of an editorial in November criticizing the Bidens Democracy Summit.

China and Russia also started operating a space weather center this month in Beijing and Moscow. In June, they agreed to extend their 20-year-old treaty of good neighborliness and friendly cooperation while respecting individual interests and sovereignty.

Economically, manufacturing intensive China should buy Russian oil, says Orr. Russia was the world’s fourth-largest oil-exporting region last year with proven reserves of 107.8 billion barrels.

He said the pair intended to share resources, with any energy deal a relief for the power shortages in China, reported in October.

I think you probably see a little bit of an economic foundation, Orr said. It makes perfect sense for Russia to try to tie its economic prosperity to China and the growth of China, as it will become the largest economy. So if Russia connects its economy with them, then it will increase Russia’s economy with it.

But at the end of the day, the goal is political, he said. From a Russian perspective, this is something they like to encourage so that they can show the two are a united front for the command economy, Orr said.