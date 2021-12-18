Trump uses anti-Semitic tropes to once again criticize American Jews





Trump’s comments are the latest in a series of controversial remarks he’s known to make about American Jews. During his first presidential campaign, Trump gave a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition that was riddled with anti-Semitic stereotypes. Most recently, he told conservative radio host Ari Hoffman that “Israel literally owned Congress … 10 years ago, 15 years ago … and today it’s almost the opposite. “.

Speaking to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, in an interview earlier this year, parts of which aired Friday on the “Unholy: Two Jews on the News” podcast, the former president said: “C ‘is a very dangerous thing happening,’ when he claimed that American Jews had turned their backs on Israel.

“There are people in this country who are Jewish and no longer like Israel,” Trump said. “I will tell you that evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews of this country.”

Trump outclassed his two Democratic rivals – Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden – with white evangelical voters in 2016 and 2020 and is currently considering a third presidential bid in 2024. Speaking to Ravid, Trump blamed Biden and the former president Barack Obama for what he sees as Israel’s waning influence on elected officials.

“Before, Israel had absolute power over Congress, and today I think it’s exactly the opposite. And I think Obama and Biden did,” Trump accused. “And yet in elections they still get a lot of votes from the Jewish people. Which tells you that the Jewish people, and I have said this for a long time, the Jewish people in the United States don’t like Israel or care about Israel either. “

In the same interview, Trump suggested that the New York Times “hate Israel” even though “the Jews run the New York Times.” (For decades the newspaper was owned by the Sulzberger family, although its employees, including its main editors, come from all walks of life.)

A Trump spokesperson could not be reached immediately for comment.

Ravid was among several reporters who interviewed the former president at his Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster clubs shortly after leaving office in January. During his talks with Ravid, the former president also said he had not spoken with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since congratulating Biden on his victory in 2020 last November.

“F ** k him,” Trump said of Netanyahu, according to an Axios report.

“The first person who congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man I did more for than anyone I have dealt with … Bibi could have been silent. He made a terrible mistake, “Trump reportedly said.

