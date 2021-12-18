Amazon removed criticism of Xi Jinping’s book on Beijing orders: report





Amazon has chosen to remove all comments and criticisms related to a listing on its Chinese site marketing the speeches and writings of the country’s Communist leader Xi Jinping after Beijing issued an order requiring the comments to be removed from its site. This action took place about two years ago, but apparently would not have been covered before. Reuters released a “special report” Friday. In its report, the outlet wrote that the government’s request was motivated after the publication of a negative opinion. Given that Amazon relies on customer reviews and ratings as part of its platform, this move stands in stark contrast to the usual way of doing business. Reuters wrote that the sacrifice to appease the Xi government’s wishes was part of the company’s strategy to maintain favor in China. “Amazon’s compliance with the Chinese government edict, which has never been reported before, is part of a more extensive ten-year effort by the company to win Beijing’s favor to protect and develop its activities in one of the world’s largest markets, ”Reuters wrote. According to a 2018 Amazon internal briefing, maintained by Reuters, Amazon identified that “ideological control and propaganda is at the heart of the toolkit for the Communist Party to achieve and maintain its success.” Addressing the issue, Amazon wrote that “We don’t judge whether it’s right or wrong.” In addition to this approach, additional information obtained by Reuters showed that the company had partnered with “a branch of the Chinese propaganda apparatus” to create a sales portal on its US website, the project being dubbed ” China Books “. Reuters reported that the company viewed the move “crucial to gaining support” in the country. Many of the books sold as part of this project are non-partisan, such as plays on Chinese cuisine, language, and children’s stories. However, others “amplify the official Communist Party line,” Reuters wrote. A book promotes life in Xinjiang, where the United Nations reports that around 1 million Uyghurs work in forced labor camps. Reuters wrote that one book cited a comedy actor who plays a Uyghur “grove of the country” and said ethnicity was “not an issue” there. the United Nations news department wrote that “more than 150” Chinese and foreign companies are linked to “serious allegations of human rights violations against” Uyghur workers which include “abusive working conditions and abusive living conditions.” While China has denied the claims, the United States has taken them seriously, instituting a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. News week contacted Amazon for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/amazon-removed-reviews-xi-jinpings-book-orders-beijing-report-1660795 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos