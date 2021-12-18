Top Erdogan, Turkey’s UMR increases by 50%





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Turkey will increase its minimum wage by 50% to 4,250 lire, or around IDR 3.8 million per month next year. President Tayyip Erdogan said the move was taken to deal with the falling currency and soaring inflation on Thursday (12/16/2021). The dollar value of the 2021 minimum wage, around 2,825 lire (Rp 2.5 million) per month, has fallen to USD 185 (Rp 2.6 million) from USD 380 (Rp 5.4 million) in the start of the year because of the currency. crisis, money. Second incident in Turkey in four years. Erdogan’s unorthodox policy of cutting interest rates in the face of rising prices sparked a massive sell off on the lira. Since the start of last month alone, the pound has fallen 40%. “With this increase, I think we have shown our determination to protect our employees from destruction in the face of rising prices,” Erdogan said, adding that wages would be the highest on record. Reuters. Erdogan said the government would also increase the minimum wage tax to ease the burden on employers. Inflation jumped above 21% last month and is expected to hit 30% next year. This is largely due to the currency decline, which drives up import prices. Erdogan was speaking after the central bank cut its key rate again, by 100 basis points to 14%, as part of its new economic agenda emphasizing exports, credit and growth ahead of the election General 2023. The pound fell 5.6%. to a record high of 15.6890 against the dollar after the rate cut. “Our currency is known, and it is the pound, and we will not let it swallow up,” Erdogan said. “We are determined to end the uncertainty that has arisen due to exchange rate fluctuations and sky-high price increases as soon as possible.” The collapse of the pound has wreaked havoc on household budgets and plans, while the surge in prices as a whole provoked backlash. Turks have seen their incomes erode since the central bank, under pressure from Erdogan, started cutting interest rates in September. Erdogan said stability will be ensured by further measures in the coming days. But did not specify what action he would take. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (tfa / tfa)



