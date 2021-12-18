Thousands of seats were reportedly unsold at Trump and Bill O’Reilly event in Orlando





Thousands of seats in an Orlando, Florida arena were empty for former President Donald Trumps’ recent appearance on the History Tour with former Fox News host Bill OReilly, according to ticket sales tracked by Orlando Sentinel.

Only 5,406 of the 8,700 tickets on sale ahead of the event last Sunday at Amway Center have been sold, according to city-owned stadium records. The stadium’s listed total capacity did not even include large expanses of the upper bowl covered with a tarp before the event began, the newspaper reported on Thursday.

Hundreds of tickets for seats in that covered area had been on sale until Sunday morning, but were suddenly made unavailable and left empty, the Sentinel reported. People who had previously purchased tickets in this section were moved to fill the empty lower seats.

The listed capacity of Amway Centers for a stage setup like Trump and OReillys is typically between 12,500 and 17,000, according to the newspaper.

Nearly 800 more people beyond the number of tickets sold passed through the turnstiles, Sentinel reported, possibly because they had free tickets. But the total was still less than half the sites’ capacity, according to the newspaper.

Attendance was equally low for the previous day’s event in Sunshine, Florida, where the upper level of the FLA Live Arena was also closed and ticket holders were moved down to fill some of the seats. lower voids, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Trump’s assistant Liz Harrington had shared a statement ahead of the event on her Twitter account: See you in Sunrise, Florida in no time. … Large crowd! The message was attributed to President Trump.

Months earlier, Harrington had insisted the tour would be sold out.

Politico revealed in July that ticket sales for the tour were poor and noted that OReilly threatened one of the outlet reporters by saying: I will sue you if the information comes to light.

Most tickets for the tour cost between $ 100 and $ 300, but special access tickets, which include the opportunity to meet and pose for photos with Trump and OReilly, have sold for up to $ 8,500, a reported Business Insider.

Tickets for the Orlando event were as low as $ 40 on the day Trump appeared, the Orlando Sentinel noted.

The tour, which ends this weekend in Houston and Dallas, features OReilly interviewing Trump. Fox News fired the expert in 2017 after a string of sexual harassment charges against him.

Trump told OReilly on stage in Sunshine that as president he discovered that the world leaders he got along best with were tyrants. For some reason I got along really well with them.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

