Trump says American Jews “don’t like Israel or care about Israel”





Former US President Donald Trump said many American Jews disliked Israel – otherwise they would have voted for it – and accused Israel of having “absolute power over Congress.”

Trump’s comments in an interview earlier this year with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid in July aired Thursday on the Unholy Podcast, hosted by Yonit Levi of the Israeli news channel Channel 12 and Jonathan Freedland of the Guardian.

In his remarks, the former president retracted his frequent accusations that American Jews were ungrateful for everything he had done for Israel.

“There are people in this country who are Jews, who no longer love Israel. I will tell you that evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country, ”Trump said.

“In the past, Israel had absolute power over Congress. And today I think it is exactly the opposite. And I think Obama and Biden did it, ”Trump continued.

“The Jewish people in the United States don’t like Israel or care about Israel,” Trump said in the recording.

New quotes from Trump to @BarakRavid: Most American Jews don’t like Israel. Exclusive for the Unholy podcast @Freedland pic.twitter.com/Hv4joYkbCN

– Yonit Levi (@LeviYonit) December 17, 2021

“I mean, look at the New York Times, the New York Times hate Israel, hate them. And they are the Jews who run the New York Times. I mean, the Sulzberger family, ”added Trump.

Trump spoke with Ravid for journalists’ new Hebrew book, Trumps Peace, on the normalization agreements between Israel and the Arab states, which were negotiated with the help of the Trump administration.

In previous airing clips of the two taped interviews Ravid conducted with Trump, the former president savagely slapped former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for congratulating Joe Biden on winning the presidency – “I haven’t spoken to him since. Fuck him, Trump said – and said Netanyahu never wanted to make peace.

Trump has made similar comments regarding American Jews and Israel in the past, drawing criticism for suggesting that American Jews should base their political decisions solely on the question of Israel. Speaking to American Jews, he also referred to Israel as your country.

While many American Jews generally support Israel, they have consistently rejected accusations of double loyalty to the Jewish state, which are generally viewed as an anti-Semitic duck.

Trump has also drawn criticism for saying that Jews who vote Democrats are disloyal.

Over the past decade, Jewish voters have shown stability in their partisanship, according to data from the Pew Research Center. Jewish voters identify or lean toward the Democratic Party over the Republican Party in a ratio of about 2-1.

Jews make up only a small portion of the national electorate, but in places like Florida, they can be a crucial piece of the swing state’s electoral puzzle. Historically, American Jews have voted overwhelmingly Democratic.

No national exit poll on the Jewish vote was released after the 2020 election. A poll commissioned by the Republican Jewish Coalition found that 30.5% of Jewish voters voted for incumbent GOP President Donald Trump nationally, compared to 60.6% for Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, a poll commissioned by the liberal J Street group found that 77% of American Jews voted for Biden and only 21% for Trump.

In 2016, Pew found that Hillary Clinton won 71% of the Jewish vote to 25%. In 2012, the figures were slightly higher for the Republican candidate: Barack Obama won 69% of the Jewish vote while Mitt Romney obtained 30%.

