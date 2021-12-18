Patimban Port Marks First Large-Scale Car Export Shipment





Jakarta. The Patimban seaport in the city of Subang in West Java took another step on Friday, delivering its first major export shipment comprising 1,209 cars to the Philippines. The celebration of this new achievement came just three days before the port’s first anniversary since its inauguration by President Joko Widodo and coincided with the transfer of management to new operators. The port of Patimban was first operated by the state-owned shipping company Pelindo, but is now managed jointly by Pelabuhan Patimban International (PPI) and Toyota Tshusho Corporation, the trading arm of Japanese auto giant Toyota Corporation. “It symbolizes cooperation between Indonesia and Japan. The collaboration between PPI and Toyota Tshusho is expected to make vehicle export and import services better and more competitive in the future, ”Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi said at the handover ceremony. Budi said the new export and import gateway will help strengthen Indonesia’s competitiveness in the logistics sector at the regional level and make Indonesia one of the largest export bases in vehicles in Asia. Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, center, leads a ceremony to mark the shipment of 1,209 vehicles from the new port of Patimban to Subang, West Java, Philippines on December 17, 2021 (Photo Antara / Dedhez Anggara) Located about 140 kilometers east of Jakarta, Patimban Port is an alternative to the country’s most populous Tanjung Priok Port north of Jakarta. It provides easier access to major vehicle and auto parts manufacturers who are mainly based in the neighboring districts of Bekasi and Karawang. The government aims to have a new industrial center and city life in Patimban and surrounding districts and the port alone is expected to create 4.3 million jobs over the next 15 years. West Java is the most populous province in the country. When the president inaugurated the port of Patimban on December 20, 2020, his government revealed that the cost of construction was around $ 3 billion. The inaugural export shipment at that time included 140 Toyota and Daihatsu cars bound for Brunei Darussalam. The government said it would take until 2027 to complete the Patimban industrial hub, while a toll road to the new port is expected to be completed in 2023. Vehicles await shipment to Patimban Port in Subang, West Java on December 17, 2021. The newly constructed port marked its first major export shipment with the delivery of more than 1,200 vehicles to the Philippines . (Photo Antara / Dedhez Anggara)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/business/patimban-port-marks-first-largescale-car-export-shipment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos