PM Modi gives up his chair and sits down the stairs with the workers who built the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi – WATCH





Prime Minister Modi sat on the stairs with the construction workers during the inauguration of the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. | Photo credit: Twitter Highlights Video of Prime Minister Modi removing a chair apparently placed for him during the inauguration of the first phase of Kashi Vishwanath’s hallway has gone viral The PM sat on the stairs and motioned for the construction workers to sit with him He then had lunch with the workers Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed a chair and sat down on the stairs with the construction workers who built the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. He inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor project on Monday. A video of the PM entering the room has gone viral on social media. As a female voice is heard to greet him in the hall amid applause, Prime Minister Modi removed a chair that had apparently been placed for him. He then sat on the stairs and asked the construction workers to come and sit with him. Watch the viral video here: “Haters can call it ‘token’ or whatever they want, but how many of them would turn down a chair and even sit with their domestic help on the same level? @Narendramodi offers dignity to people,” is he writes in the video. The video went viral on social media, garnering over 2.58 lakh views. One user said, “Gracious .. @narendramodi ji remain humble to every citizen of this country. This once again proves his dedication to the nation and its people.” Another wrote: “Truly a man of the masses. Prime Minister Modi also rained petals on the workers who worked on the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor as a sign of gratitude for their service. He then had lunch with the construction workers. “Behind the success of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project lies the hard work of countless people. During today’s program, I had the opportunity to honor them and have lunch with them. My Pranams to these proud children of Bharat Mata! Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Monday while sharing glimpses of the event. The new 50-foot-wide corridor aims to facilitate the movement of pilgrims and worshipers between Kashi Vishwanath Temple and two iconic Ghats of Ganga – Manikarnika and Lalita.

