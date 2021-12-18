Boris Johnson is gone in a year unless he cleans up the act, senior Tories warn | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been warned and could be gone within a year unless he cleans up his act and shakes up his No.10 Operation, senior Tories warn, after the Lib Dems won an extraordinary byelection victory in the North Shropshire.

Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden admitted on Friday that voters wanted to kick the government out because they were fed up with the sordid allegations.

But Johnson himself did not appear repentant of the accusations by the No 10 parties during the lockdown, nor of the scandal over his attempt to weaken the MP standards system that led to the North Shropshire by-election.

In an interview, the PM said he took responsibility for the loss, but also criticized the media and the public for focusing too much on politics and politicians rather than the real issues.

Veteran backbench Roger Gale said Johnson was now in final order time and warned another strike and hes out. Ruth Davidson, the former Scottish Conservative leader, told the BBC the Prime Minister was drinking in the living room as a last-ditch and MPs were looking to exert a bloody grip.

Other high-ranking Tory MPs have expressed fury at what they see as a self-inflicted defeat and have urged the PM to implement a radical overhaul of his Downing Street squad. Tory MPs were particularly upset on Friday over allegations Simon Case, the cabinet secretary responsible for a No 10 party investigation during the lockdown, had been made aware of a Christmas party hosted by his own private office .

Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader and cabinet minister, urged the rebels to stop talking about a new leader, but also warned Johnson should make changes to alleged lockdown rule violations among No.1 staff. 10.

The Prime Minister just has to show us very firmly that he has not only disapproved, but that he is ready to get rid of people who break these rules, so that he can move on, he said. told the BBC. He’s got to be in the forefront as a big political salesman, not get stuck in there, you know, apologize and find out what’s going on. It’s never good for a leader, no matter how good he is. But he must be frank.

Tory MPs are calling for changes to Johnsons staff despite allegations the Prime Minister himself was aware of and present at some of the lockdown-breaking rallies.

A former Conservative cabinet minister warned Operation Johnsons needed a change. He said Johnson still has a chance to reset his post as prime minister, but added: There are those who say Boris cannot change. And the consequence of this is that there is a more than 50% chance that Hell will be dead by the end of next year.

Stressing the need for Johnson to rethink his approach, they said: The old Boris brand, the old Boris shtick, is no longer working.

Another former Tory cabinet minister said MPs were already discussing among themselves how to get the Prime Minister to change his leadership, and in particular, expressed reservations about his chief of staff Dan Rosenfield. He said MPs would give Johnson a message that he needs to shake up his operation and consult with MPs more, with the extent of the discontent evident after 100 rebels against his Plan B Covid measures this week.

There are a few things he needs to re-evaluate, especially the No.10 himself, there is a very inexperienced squad out there who wouldn’t behave like he clearly behaves had he been more mature. The Chief of Staff clearly did not exercise sufficient surveillance over them. This is undergraduate behavior that you don’t expect from people operating in the center of government.

But a minister said Johnson was unlikely to be able to change his approach. He’s probably not going to accept the fundamental questions he has to ask himself that he’s never asked and I doubt he will. At some point, people won’t forgive him anymore. Hes on notice, from me.

Helen Morgan, the new Lib Dem MP for North Shropshire, landed the previously secure Tory seat with an extraordinary 34% swing. It won 17,957 votes, 5,925 more than Tory Neil Shastri-Hurst, while Labor Ben Wood was third at 3,686. The turnout was 46.3%.

This by-election is the second the Lib Dems have wrested from government in six months, following their victory in Chesham and Amersham.

Welcoming the result, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: From Buckinghamshire to Shropshire, longtime Tories have turned to the Lib Dems in droves and sent a clear message to the PM that the party is over .

When questioned afterwards, Johnson appeared reluctant to accept that his own behavior was the cause of the historic swing against the Tories.

Basically what’s wrong is that over the past few weeks some things have gone really well, but what people have heard is just a constant litany of things about politics and politicians. : things which do not concern them, and which do not concern things. what we can do to improve lives, he told Sky News.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Brexiter veteran Owen Paterson after a botched attempt by the Prime Minister to avoid being punished for paid lobbying.

Johnson’s decision to back Paterson crystallized concerns among Conservative MPs about his political judgment, and his authority continued to be weakened by a series of missteps and scandals.

Labor has been ahead in the polls in recent weeks, since news of a series of parties in Downing Street began to emerge.

At the same time, Johnson’s backbenchers have also become increasingly rebellious and aggressive, with 100 of his own MPs voting against the Covid restrictions on Tuesday.

The massive uprising against Covid passports and face masks in more public places has made it difficult for Johnson to call on Parliament to take further action against Omicron, despite a record number of cases on Friday at 93,045.

The Johnsons team are hoping for a relaunch in their leadership after Christmas, with a focus on upgrading as Michael Gove presents his whitepaper. Issue 10 also focuses on the government’s recall campaign, with Johnson warning on Friday that a big Omicron wave is passing.

A longtime Johnson supporter, Tory MP James Duddridge, insisted the by-election was just one example of government moguls and bumps in mid-term, and claimed the Prime Minister would weather the storm. He gave us a majority of 80 seats, we go beyond the Covid and everyone is reassured a little. Yes, the electorate gave us a kick. Yep, that was damn stupid on the standards report. But mistakes will be made.