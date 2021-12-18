PM files affidavit in defamation case against Kh Asif





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the additional District and Sessional Court hearings of Judge Muhammad Adnans in Islamabad on Friday via an electronic court from his office in the presence of his lawyer Senator Waleed Iqbal in the defamation case, filed against Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif.

A 22-page affidavit was submitted by the Prime Minister in which he characterized the allegations as false, fabricated and defamatory. The affidavit, dated December 6, 2021, states that Imran Khan was the largest individual donor to Shaukat Khanum hospitals from 1991 to 2009, and clarified that decision-making regarding Shaukat Khanum’s investment plans Trust was taken by a committee of experts in which there was no interference of any kind on the part of Imran Khan. Other than that, these baseless and fabricated allegations regarding Shaukat Khanum’s investment plans were fully recovered by Shaukat Khanum Trust without any loss. It was also clarified in the affidavit that such fabricated and baseless allegations were used to undermine people’s trust in the Shaukat Khanum Trust through the national media.

Prime Minister Imran said the damage caused by the allegations is difficult to assess, but he demanded 10 billion rupees from the PMLN chief. In a statement, Prime Minister Imran said online court proceedings are a welcome step, as such proceedings save the court both precious time and money and electronic court proceedings would help to settle. business on time.

He said judicial and government agencies deserve praise for the successful introduction of electronic courts. Referring to the allegations, he said people trust the Shaukat Khanum Trust, which is the only free cancer treatment hospital in the world, and that it is unfortunate to use such a welfare scheme for any purpose. policies by making baseless and fabricated allegations.

He hoped that by delivering an exemplary verdict on such allegations, the court would help end the tradition in the future. On August 1, 2012, Khwaja Asif first raised the allegations at a press conference held at Punjab House and later that same evening on a private TV show repeated the allegations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran said for the first time in the country’s history that the government has come up with such a comprehensive poverty reduction and social protection program: Pakistan’s new health card is a unique and unprecedented health insurance program in the world.

He added that the completion of public welfare projects on a priority basis was the top priority of the government. He said this while chairing a review meeting on ongoing public welfare, social security and poverty reduction and basic health projects in Punjab.

The meeting benefited from a detailed briefing on the health card and the Ehsaas ration delivery program. From January to March of next year, all families in Punjab will benefit from free medical facilities up to 1 million rupees. The meeting was also briefed on the progress made in subsidizing low-income families under the Ehsaas ration rebate program and its expected positive results in poverty reduction. The meeting was also briefed on the success of the youth program, New Pakistan Housing and Sports Drive. The meeting also discussed the strategy for the elections of local bodies in Punjab.

Expressing satisfaction with the plans, the PM ordered to complete the ongoing public welfare projects on time. The meeting brought together Federal Ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Shafqat Mehmood, Hamad Azhar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Senator Saifullah Niazi, National Assembly Member Amir Mehmood Kayani, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and the Punjab Health Minister Dr Yashid Ramin.

