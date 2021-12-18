Residents are happy and moved to see Jokowi and Iriana living at the Mulyorejo market





JAKARTA, investor.id – Being visited and being able to meet the president directly is certainly a happy experience and can even be touching for the community. This is what the inhabitants of the Mulyorejo market, in the regency of Blora, felt during the visit of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo on Friday (12/17/2021). During their working visit to Central Java Province, President Jokowi and Ms. Iriana had the opportunity to meet directly with street vendors (PKL) at the Mulyorejo market in Blora regency. There, the two provide direct cash assistance to street vendors. The president handed over cash assistance to street vendors and stalls that trade daily at Mulyorejo market. The 1.2 million IDR aid is expected to ease the burden on traders whose businesses are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. President Joko Widodo and Ms. Iriana Joko Widodo visited the market in Mulyorejo, regency of Blora, central Java province, on Friday (12/17/2021). Photo: BPMI Setpres In a video broadcast show on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account, Jokowi is seen wearing a custom brown jacket with a Garuda Blora PME pattern and Iriana wearing a white shirt with a batik patterned hood. Iriana distributed cash assistance to street vendors while Jokowi chatted with street vendors who were mostly women. A temporary trader named Ngatemi admitted his merchandise was still empty to President Jokowi. “Business is still calm, sir. Only 3 kilos for that. Usually (for) 15 to 20, now it’s 3 kilos, sir, “Ngatemi said while answering Jokowi’s questions. President Joko Widodo and Ms. Iriana Joko Widodo visited the market in Mulyorejo, regency of Blora, central Java province, on Friday (12/17/2021). Photo: BPMI Setpres Not only that, in the video Iriana also distributed notebooks to street vendors in the market. The arrival of Jokowi and Iriana who mingled with street vendors, including the people who were in the market at the time, got them a big thank you from residents who didn’t expect there to be. a president and the first lady who wanted to meet face to face, talk and provide cash assistance to them. “Pak Jokowi came to meet us, thank you,” said a resident, waving her hand towards the camera that recorded it. President Joko Widodo and Ms. Iriana Joko Widodo visited the market in Mulyorejo, regency of Blora, central Java province, on Friday (12/17/2021). Photo: BPMI Setpres There are even locals who only call the president by name. “Mr. Joko” exclaimed a resident. Jokowi immediately turned to the mother and waved her hand. “Very well, nggeh, says Jokowi. “Thank you, sir,” replied the mother. Other residents said they had only been visited during their lifetime and had met a president one-on-one. There was even a mother who was crying when she met Jokowi and Iriana. “Mr. Jokowi, Mr. President, this is only the age of Alhamdulillah, long life, sir,” the mother said. Then Jokowi and Iriana said goodbye to street vendors and residents to continue their working visit to East Java. Publisher: Mount Kunjana ([email protected])

