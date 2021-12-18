Prime Minister Imran testifies online in case against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan testified Friday before another district judge and video-linked sessions from his office in a libel lawsuit he filed against Khawaja Mohammad Asif, leader of the Pakistani Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N), nine years ago.

While recording his statement at the digitally connected court, which was chaired by another district and session judge, Mohammad Adnan, Prime Minister Khan said the allegations made by the PML-N chief regarding the hijacking and money laundering through Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust funds. (SKMT) caused him a loss of at least 10 billion rupees.

Mr. Asif had made the allegations at a press conference at Punjab House before repeating them in the evening on a television program.

In his trial, Prime Minister Khan referred to the August 1, 2012 press conference in which the PML-N chief alleged that the PTI chief lost a huge sum of donated funds in the real estate game. to SKMT in the form of Zakat, Fitrana or other types of donations.

Calling the allegations false and defamatory, the prime minister said decisions on investment programs for SKMT hospitals were made by a committee of experts without his interference.

During his press conference, the leader of the PML-N said that $ 4.5 million of SKMT funds had been invested abroad.

If the investment was safe, then why had Khan not invested his own money in the companies, Asif asked, demanding a response from him to clear the allegations.

In his plea, Khan argued that the PML-N leader deliberately and maliciously made false statements with the intention of damaging his reputation inside and outside Pakistan. The plea mentioned that Mr Asif, during the press conference, compared the petitioner to Double Shah, a notorious fraudster who deprived people of their hard-earned savings by extracting funds based on false statements.

When testifying in court via a video link from his office, the prime minister said on Friday that he was the largest individual donor to the SKMT from 1991 to 2009 and that the investments, against which allegations had been made, were been fully recovered by the SKMT without any loss.

Senator Waleed Iqbal, lawyer for the Prime Minister, was present in the courtroom.

Mr Khan, through an affidavit, said fabricated and baseless allegations were used to undermine people’s confidence in the SKMT. I cautiously consider that, for the purposes of monetary compensation, the extent of the damage, injury and loss caused to me as a result of the aforementioned defamatory statements by the defendant [Khawaja Asif] is Rs10 billion. As a result of the false, misleading and highly defamatory statements made by the accused, a large part of the population has been misled into believing these false claims. Many people have contacted me, as well as others responsible for SKMT affairs, and have expressed reservations and concerns, according to the affidavit.

SKMT donors began to ask me for clarification regarding the allegations. These false and defamatory statements tarnished my reputation in the eyes of many people, who were misled into believing that they created doubt in people’s minds as to my financial integrity and SKMT’s transactions, added Mr. Khans in the affidavit.

Prime Minister Khan informed the court that the SKMT runs a unique and free cancer treatment hospital in the world. It is unfortunate to make baseless and fabricated claims against a welfare agency, he added.

He said he was confident the court would deliver an exemplary verdict in the baseless case and set a precedent.

