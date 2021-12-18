The level of satisfaction with Jokowi sets a record, thanks to these 2 factors





A recent poll indicated that public satisfaction with the leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has increased significantly.

INDOSPORT.COM – A recent survey indicates that public satisfaction with the leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has increased significantly. This growing level of satisfaction is also motivated by factors of pandemic management and economic recovery. “The results of the survey show that the level of satisfaction with Jokowi has reached a record high of 80.3%,” said Voxpopuli Research Center communications director Achmad Subadja, posting the results of his last poll, Friday 12/17/21. “If you look at the first and second waves, the audience satisfaction level is at its lowest but remains at 60% or less,” he further explained. The survey was conducted from December 1 to 10, 2021, with 1,200 randomly selected respondents (multi-stage random sampling) representing all provinces of Indonesia. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.9% at the 95% confidence level. The survey results also photographed dissatisfaction with Jokowi’s leadership of 17.2%, and the remaining 2.5% did not know / did not respond. According to Achmad, the public saw that Jokowi was serious about dealing with the pandemic and its socio-economic impact. At the same time, Indonesia’s position is increasingly recognized by the world as it leads the G20 presidency in 2022 and continues as ASEAN presidency in 2023. Both of these factors, he said, had an impact on the level of public satisfaction with President Jokowi’s leadership. “Jokowi’s leadership factor on the world stage gives even greater impetus to increasing the level of audience satisfaction,” Achmad said. So far, Achmad continued, Jokowi has focused more on national policies with the relentless development of infrastructure. Jokowi’s presence at the G20 summit and at the COP26 climate change conference shows the government’s serious efforts to be taken into account on the world stage. The public will still see the extent of Jokowi’s progress as the head of the G20 presidency, still in a pandemic situation and under threat of new variants. Not to mention the rise in tensions at the regional level which could lead to an arms race. The Indonesian government should also continue to sustain the economic recovery until the end of the pandemic, while maintaining its global role in the eyes of the world. Read the original news on Akurat.co Warning : This article is a collaboration between Indosport.com and AkuratCo. Questions relating to writing, photos, videos, graphics and the entire content of the article are the responsibility of AkuratCo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indosport.com/ragam/20211218/tingkat-kepuasan-terhadap-jokowi-cetak-rekor-berkat-2-faktor-ini The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos