Biden Administration’s Analysis of the Year in Foreign Policy Towards China and RussiaExBulletin

Remember it many months ago when brand new President Joe Biden gave his first major foreign policy speech. He said this …

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: America is back. America is back. Diplomacy is once again at the center of our foreign policy.

KELLY: Biden continued in this speech by naming two other world powers – China and Russia.

BIDEN: The US leadership must face this new moment in the rise of authoritarianism, including China’s growing ambitions to compete with the United States and Russia’s determination to damage and disrupt our democracy.

KELLY: Well, since becoming president, Biden has spoken twice with Chinese Xi Jinping and several times with Russian Vladimir Putin. But how has he done so far to achieve the goals he set out in this speech? To end the year in foreign policy, especially US policy in these two extremely important and extremely difficult relations, we are joined by three of my colleagues from the International Office – Diplomatic Correspondent Michele Kelemen, Chinese Affairs Correspondent John Ruwitch and Charles Maynes of NPR. in Moscow. Welcome everyody.

KELLY: I want to start off by playing a little pun – a word to describe America’s relationship with China. John Ruwitch, go.

RUWITCH: Word, I think, would be precarious because relationships have deteriorated a lot and maybe they’re ready for more.

KELLY: Precaire suggests they haven’t quite fallen off the cliff, so there’s hope there. Charles, what about the state of relations with Russia?

MAYNES: Maybe try here, riddled with grievance, in the sense that their relationship is completely held hostage by the slights and slurs of the past.

KELLY: So riddled with grievances, insecure. Michele Kelemen, that’s not, I imagine, where the Biden administration hoped things would end up in late 2021. Do you think that’s correct?

KELEMEN: It does, and it’s not exactly what the United States wanted. He wanted – the words they used – stable and predictable relations with Russia, and they wanted to focus on China, cooperate where they can, compete and show that democracies deliver and face China when necessary. There really isn’t a lot of cooperation these days.

KELLY: Yeah. John Ruwitch, let me flip this back to you because I don’t see that there is a drastically different strategy than the one we saw under the Trump administration. And I want to add to that one of the goals has been this whole pivot to Asia. This is where American foreign policy is headed. Does this happen? How is this received in Beijing?

RUWITCH: The Chinese response to this is really a mixture of disbelief and outrage. They are in disbelief because you really get the impression, reading state media and watching Chinese speeches, that they think the United States is a power in decline and in rapid decline. Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party has just celebrated its 100th anniversary with great fanfare, and they are projecting more confidence than ever. Exhibit A is the pandemic, isn’t it? We have 800,000 dead here. China has a few thousand, which is like a rounding error. So they put up a resistance to those three Cs that Michelle just mentioned. And for Beijing, it’s pretty clear. They think the United States is there to contain them.

KELLY: Charles, if the Biden administration – or part of the grand plan and the pivot to Asia meant cutting down on the time and energy spent on Russia, I don’t think we’re there. There are tensions, as you know, from the cyber attacks to that military build-up on the border with Ukraine and then that latest twist – the news today, Russia has just released a list of demands regarding them. security guarantees for Europe. What’s up?

MAYNES: Well, it’s really about showing that Russia can’t be ignored. And this time, Putin seems to want something much bigger. It kind of raises the stakes. And what he’s trying to do here is really go back 25 years and rewrite the history of post-Cold War Europe. And he’s using Ukraine as a hostage to do it. And these latest demands that you mention don’t just say that former Soviet republics like Ukraine or Georgia cannot be part of NATO and that NATO troop levels should basically be brought down to that. they were before it spread to Eastern Europe in the late 90s.

KELLY: Michele, what’s the White House’s reaction to this list of demands from Russia?

KELEMEN: A senior administration official said, listen, Russia knows the proposals it is making are rash, but there are some things the United States is willing to talk about. And the United States and NATO also have a long list of concerns about Russia’s behavior. They want to see Russia defuse itself first, and then talk about these larger issues. But they say, listen, no dialogue on European security without the involvement of Europe, no dialogue on the future of Ukraine without Ukraine. And they warn that if Moscow invades Ukraine again, there will be very serious consequences.

KELLY: You have to remember the obvious changes that the relationship of the United States with Russia, the relationship of the United States with China does not exist in isolation. What is the relationship between Moscow and Beijing? We hear that Russia and China are getting closer. John Ruwitch, check this for me.

RUWITCH: Yeah, that’s a change that’s been in the works for a few years now. The context is really interesting to me. 2021 was the 50th anniversary of ping-pong diplomacy, when the American ping-pong team visited China, which opened the door for the normalization of China and the United States. United States to counterbalance their common enemy, the Soviet Union. The script is totally reversed now. China and Russia increasingly see converging interests, which are underpinned to some extent by this shared hostility towards the West or this vision that the United States wants them to be. And they’ve taken steps to support that.

KELLY: I want to anticipate two likely hot spots in the coming year. We talked about Ukraine. Let’s add to Taiwan. A lot of things that are not the same about the Ukraine-Russia situation and the Taiwan-China situation, but in both cases you have an authoritarian power slamming down to attack a small democracy. And either way the US is basically warning you, hey, mate, you know don’t even think about going. What are you each looking for – Charles with Ukraine?

MAYNES: Well, I think anyone who says they know what’s going to happen is probably lying because we’re basically at that point where Putin issued a challenge. But what we’re seeing here are these two types of worldviews clashing. You know, Putin talks about the old Russian spheres of influence over whole regions. Biden and his allies in Europe say the world no longer works that way. You know, you can’t just tell Ukraine that it can’t be part of an alliance. You know, these new Russian demands seem so unrealistic that they are either some kind of maximalist wish list when Russia is in fact negotiating what it really wants and thinks it can achieve or it is intentionally sabotaging diplomacy. saying, you know, look, diplomacy failed, we had no choice but to go to war.

KELLY: John, does that sound familiar to you when you look at Taiwan and China?

RUWITCH: They’re not independent of each other, are they? And they are all very aware of the American position in this regard. And if you look at history, the Chinese Communist Party is known to make an opportunistic maneuver or two on the geopolitical chessboard, right? So nearly 60 years ago, at the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962, China attacked India over a territorial dispute. The world is a very different place. I’m not saying history will repeat itself. Xi Jinping has also explicitly stated that he wants to reunite with Taiwan. The priority is to do it calmly. But if there is an invasion of Ukraine, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if there were people somewhere in the Chinese Communist Party who saw this as an opportunity.

KELLY: Michele Kelemen, I’ll give you the last word. A date, an event, a particular place, something that you look at as you look at how American foreign policy might unfold in 2022?

KELEMEN: Well, I don’t know if there is a particular date, but I think the Biden administration dealing with the tensions in these areas is going to be a very difficult balancing act. And it’s hard for the United States, you know, to persuade countries to abide by international rules when China and Russia want to rewrite them. So very different worldviews play out in many different places.

KELLYExBulletin’s Michele Kelemen, Charles Maynes and John Ruwitch conclude a year of US policy towards China and Russia. Thanks to all three of you.

