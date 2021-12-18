Boris Johnson to hold COBRA emergency meeting this weekend as Omicron crisis worsens

The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel

Prime Minister faces mounting pressure to act after three record days in which the Department of Health confirmed the highest number of cases in the entire pandemic

The Prime Minister under the late Boris Johnson will hold a Cobra meeting this weekend with the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to respond to the Omicron crisis.

Mr Johnson faces increasing pressure to act after three record days which saw the Department of Health confirm the highest number of cases in the entire pandemic.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged people to limit social contact to Christmas while Welsh leader Mark Drakeford announced nightclubs will close from Boxing Day.

Executives called for financial support for hard-hit businesses.

The Prime Minister spoke to Ms Sturgeon today after asking for support for the venues.















A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister and the Prime Minister have agreed on the importance of close collaboration for the good of the citizens of the United Kingdom.

“They discussed common challenges including the economic disruption caused by Covid and will continue to work together.

“The Prime Minister confirmed that the UK government will convene a Cobr meeting this weekend with its decentralized government counterparts to continue discussions.”

Mr Johnson, anxious to avoid a repeat of last year’s Christmas chaos, has resisted calls to go beyond his Plan B.

But England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty has made it clear that health officials are extremely worried about the spread of Omicron and called on people to “prioritize” their social projects.















Earlier today, 93,045 cases of Covid were announced by the Department of Health, as hospital admissions start to increase.

Infections have increased 38.6% in the past seven days from the previous week, with more than 477,000 confirmed cases of Covid.

A spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon said the Prime Minister had underlined “the extreme urgency of the crisis” for companies in the hospitality, events, culture and allied sectors.

The spokesperson added: “The Prime Minister also made it clear that decentralized administrations need clarity as to whether additional financial support would be available, and also on how it can be triggered by one or the other. all UK administrations, in the event of additional protective measures. necessary to fight the virus in the coming period. “

Northern Ireland’s Prime Minister Paul Givan also spoke to Mr Johnson today, as did Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford.















Mr Givan said he had asked the prime minister for increased economic support in response to the increase in cases.

Speaking after their conversation, he said: “During the discussion, a number of issues were raised regarding greater cooperation and collaboration.

“I also insisted on the need for more support from the treasury as it is essential that businesses that have already been affected by the decisions people have made to reduce their own social contacts receive support, and this is a problem that we will continue to make representations to the government.

Earlier, Mr Drakeford strongly criticized the UK Treasury and its attitude towards supporting decentralized countries as Omicron cases continue to rise.

“Our ability to provide and maintain long-term economic support during this new wave of this ongoing public health emergency is severely limited by the current position of the UK Treasury and its refusal to open vital support programs, such as leave, “he said.















“These programs should be available to all nations when needed and not just when restrictions are introduced in England.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak held a virtual meeting with the Confederation of British Industry, Federation of Small Businesses and British Chambers of Commerce on Friday afternoon after his early return from a trip to California.

A spokesperson for the Treasury said: “The Chancellor spoke to business and industry leaders this afternoon.

“We recognize how important the holiday season is to many businesses and the government will continue to engage constructively on how best to provide continued support to affected businesses and sectors.”

The groups raised concerns about the impact of cancellations and the importance of a clear message from the government.