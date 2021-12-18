Xi stresses need to build a unified market

A worker checks the operation of a carbon fiber production line at a factory in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province. [Photo by Geng Yuhe/for China Daily]



Promote the fluidity of goods and factors of production, Xi said at a meeting

President Xi Jinping has focused on accelerating the construction of a unified national market to promote the smooth circulation of commodities and factors of production, land, labor, capital and enterprises in order to serve the new development paradigm.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remark when chairing a meeting of the Central Committee for Deepening Comprehensive Reform on Friday. He is the director of the committee.

Fostering the new development paradigm requires a unified national market that is efficient, regulated, open and encourages fair competition, Xi said.

He urged the establishment of nationwide unified market rules and systems to help goods and factors of production flow freely across larger areas.

The meeting adopted a series of documents, including a proposal to accelerate the construction of a unified national market, a guideline on improving the effectiveness of government oversight to advance high-quality development, and a proposal to promote the construction of world-class universities and universities. the promotion of top-notch disciplines.

The meeting participants acknowledged the efforts made to promote national market-oriented reform since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, and stressed that significant problems remain in the country’s existing market system.

Market rules and regulations are not fully unified across the country, factors of production do not flow easily, and local protectionist practices are often observed, they said.

The meeting participants stressed the need to focus on improving market rules and systems to strengthen the unification of policies and increase synergies in their implementation in order to form a unified market to pool the resources, support growth, encourage innovation and promote competition.

They called for efforts to eliminate regulations and practices that hinder the development of a unified market and constitute obstacles to fair competition.

Priority must be given to the implementation of major regional strategies and major regional integrated development strategies to enable them to play an exemplary and guiding role in the construction of a unified national market, they added.

During the meeting, Xi stressed that the key to the development of the socialist market system is to properly manage the relationship between the government and the market.

The market plays a decisive role in the allocation of resources, Xi said, calling for efforts to improve the effectiveness of government surveillance to protect the legitimate rights and interests of businesses and the safety of people and property. in accordance with the law.

Meeting participants called for strengthening oversight in key areas that immediately matter to the safety of people and property, public safety and areas of potential high social risk, and to take action to prevent and mitigate the risks. major.

They called for maintaining law-based surveillance and formulating laws and regulations applicable to the surveillance of key emerging areas and related sectors abroad.

Presiding over the meeting, Xi also called for deepening institutional reforms in the development of world-class universities and first-class disciplines, and stressed the promotion of world-class talents to serve the strategic needs of the nation.

The meeting also considered and adopted a guideline on strengthening the governance of ethics in science and technology and a proposal on promoting the development of individual old age pensions.

Noting that the ethics of science and technology is an overarching principle that should be followed in scientific activities, Xi stressed the importance of upholding the principle of improving the welfare of mankind, respect for the right to life, equity and justice, while reasonably controlling risks. , and maintain openness and transparency to improve the governance system.

He also underlined the need to advance the development of individual old age pensions in a manner suited to national conditions.