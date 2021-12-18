From sneakers to the President’s Choice jacket

Dozens of shoes in different colors adorn the walls of the Nah Project office, town of Bandung, West Java, Tuesday (12/14/2021). Below are papers pasted with photos of international shoe brands that are the benchmark of the market sneakers last.

The shoes grew out of the creativity of the Nah Project for four years, fueling competition in the domestic footwear industry. One of the products used by President Joko Widodo during the Mandalika Circuit testing in West Nusa Tenggara, November 2021.

Chair wearing sneakers Type Flexknit V3.0 black color. The shoe is one in five outfit the country’s child labor carried by the President during the paving of the international circuit. Of them Object others, jackets and helmets, also came from the Cité Fleurie.

The photo of Jokowi using the product made by the nation’s children was uploaded to his Instagram account. The post was liked by nearly 500,000 accounts and garnered over 8,000 comments.

The exhibit is very large after being used by the president. The impact is huge for local products as well as the motivation to keep growing, said Creative Director Nah Project San Teresia Panglippurati.

The Nah Project product has caught Jokowi’s attention since 2018. At that time, the president bought three pairs. sneakers Flexknit V2.0 delivered directly to Bogor Palace. The president showed off the shoes via social media.

Suddenly, Nah Project was inundated with orders. A total of 1000 pairs sneakers Flexknit V2.0 sold out in 10 minutes. Whereas before, the sales volume of all products was only about 100 pairs per month.

This achievement did not make Sante, the reception of San Teresia, and his colleagues quickly satisfied. They understand, industry competition sneakers very tight. Innovation must be present at all times.

Thus, since the start of the company in October 2017, they have been trying to offer differentiating elements. One of them is the concept of price transparency. This concept is posted on the Nah Project website so that it can be known by the community at large.

Sneakers the type Flexknit V3.0, for example, is priced at IDR 415,000. The price is an accumulation of material costs of Rp. 129,597, manufacture of Rp. 86,397, packaging of Rp. 21,820, as well as operating, research and development costs, and profit of Rp. . 177 186.

This concept is to educate customers. They have the right to know why the prices of our products can be cheaper compared to Brand global. In fact, the quality of the material is not much different. You could say it’s one of our weapons, he said.

Sante said, a number of brands (Brand)Global shoes have factories in the country. The giant company is also using Indonesian workers. This means that our nation is able to manufacture its own class products. This is what must be achieved by continuing to innovate, he continued.

By creating a climate of innovation, Nah Project aims to launch a new product once a month. Each product is conceptualized, studied, designed and packaged within six months.

What will be released in the next six months, we are already thinking and discussing now. We must therefore continue to innovate to compete with brand-mark great, he said.

Prior to the release, around 20 pairs of shoes were sent to collectors and community partners sneakers review its pros and cons. The goal is to have experience feedback so that the product can be improved before being marketed.

At least Indonesians use products and Brand Indonesia. The big goal, of course, is for domestic products to be able to enter the world market, he said.

The strategy of showcasing unique designs and limited production is also used by Rabbit and Wheels, Brand Bandung jacket, to win the hearts of customers. Each model of jacket is produced only 200-300 pieces. After that, the production of the motorcycle jacket was stopped, and then continued to release new models. This is a strategy to create the impression of an exclusive product.

On average, less than a month the products are sold out by customers. In fact, for some models, less than a week is already over.

This brand is also increasingly recognized after being used by President Jokowi during the tests of the Mandalika circuit. The proof is that more than 20 jackets hanging on the shelves of the Rabbit and Wheels store in Bandung City on Wednesday are already paired with their owners.

All this has already, Pre-order (initial message). “It looks like the effect of our jackets the President wore yesterday in Mandalika,” said Irvan Octria, owner of Rabbit and Wheels.

Irvan’s pride also swelled. He didn’t expect his designer jacket to be worn by the number one in this republic.

The order came from our company number. Neither side of Mr. (President) came to me. Because of this, I was very surprised when someone ordered and asked, “What size is right for Mr. Joko Widodo, eh?”. I can’t believe it, he said excitedly.

As a result, around 100 jackets with patterns similar to those used by the President sold out in less than a day. Jackets with other designs were selling well.

One of the ingredients in Rabbit and Wheels products is nylon mesh which can resist the wind while driving. The shape is sturdy and seems to hug the body, making the rider more confident and feeling secure.

The crowd effect has become the hallmark of the Rabbit and Wheels jacket. In addition to the image of the wheeled bunny which is the brand’s logo, there are also a variety of emblem trinkets and embroidery.

To me,Brand it will take a long time if the customer expect it. So we have deliberately limited it, the limit is up to 500 units. The jacket has an exclusive feel and people will be curious to wait for the next item (model), he said.

Before starting the Rabbit and Wheels business in 2020, Irvan was also a motorcycle jacket user because he had a touring hobby (tour). He considered the price of imported jackets to be too high. This is what prompted him to make his own jacket.

The price of imported jackets can go up to Rp 5 million. Meanwhile, the price of jackets we sell is around Rp. 1.5 to Rp. 1.7 million and if you add safety cushions , it can be Rp. 2 million. It is much more economical and of course the priority is always quality, he said.

Bandung’s fashion products continue to emerge amid the onslaught of giant global brands.

Hilman (21), a resident of Cibabat, West Java town of Cimahi, felt the safety and comfort of Rabbit and Wheels jackets. As a student, he often uses a motorbike to travel to his campus which is about 10 kilometers from his home.

I have two. This one is often used, and then there is another white one. It’s for a walk on Sunday morning or sunmori (Sunday morning walk). If you use it daily, you’re afraid of getting dirty, he laughs.

West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil also commented on the President’s Instagram upload during the Mandalika Circuit test. Four of the five products you use are West Java Creative Products. The products of West Java are the champions of the great Indonesia, he wrote.

On several occasions Emil, as Ridwan Kamil is called, encouraged people to take pride in using products made in Indonesia. In fact, he compares the purchase of local produce during the Covid-19 pandemic to a form of defense of the country.

We must be independent. “Our economy will be extraordinary if we rely on our own feet and solidarity,” he said.

Bandung’s fashion products continue to appear amid the onslaught Brand global giant. We must respond to the growing trend of being proud to use products made in the country by producing competitive works of the children of the nation. Paving the way for local brands to become kings at home. The fashion of Bandung City is endless.