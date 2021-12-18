Politics
Elon Musk is Time’s Person of the Year, not the Fallen Marines
The Claim: Time Magazine’s 2021 Person of the Year is “The Men and Women Biden Stranded in Afghanistan”
At the end of each year, the internet is teeming with speculation about who Time magazine will pick as its highly anticipated Personality of the Year.
A Facebook post of December 16says the magazine made a dark choice this year.
The post apparently shows the cover of a Person of the Year issue depicting the coffins carrying 13 US servicemen killed in Afghanistan in August. The accompanying text says that “the men and women Biden stranded in Afghanistan” are the magazine’s choice.
The post received over 1,000 likes and 400 shares in one day.
But it’s not a real blanket. Time chose billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk as person of the year.
USA TODAY has contacted the Facebook user who shared the post for comment.
Elon Musk is 2021 Person of the Year
Thirteen American servicemendied on August 26 in a suicide bombing outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, where thousands tried to flee after the Taliban captured Afghanistan.
Among those killed were 11 Marines, a member of the Navy hospital and an army soldier, according to the Pentagon. The Biden administration was strongly criticizedfor his handling of the situation.
But Time did not mark this event with its selection of Personality of the year.
The magazine announced Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk as its choice for the person of the year 2021 December 13.
“Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few people have had more influence than Musk over life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth as well,”wrote Time Editor and CEO Edward Felsenthal. “In 2021, Musk emerged not only as the richest person in the world, but also as perhaps the richest example of massive change in our society.”
The edited Time cover image posted on Facebook was shared in August. 29 by the United States Marine Corps TwitterAccount.
Checking the facts:Image purporting to show Musk and Maxwell as Time’s Person of the Year altered
The covers of Time’s Person of the Year change frequently. USA TODAY has already debunked the fake covers of now-former president donald trump, Ghislaine Maxwell, Adolf Hitler,Chinese Xi Jinping and healthcare workers in the event of a pandemic.
Our rating: Altered
Based on our research, we’re evaluating ALTERED a photo claiming to show Time magazine’s 2021 Person of the Year is “the men and women Biden stranded in Afghanistan.” members killed in Afghanistan in August.
Our sources of fact-checking:
- USA TODAY, August 27, They made the “ultimate sacrifice”: the 13 American soldiers killed in the bomb attack on the airport in Afghanistan
- Ministry of Defense, August 28 DOD Identifies Marine, Navy and Army Corps Losses
- USA TODAY, August 27, ‘Accounts Day’: GOP unified to blame Biden for bombing in Afghanistan, divided over refugees, next steps
- Time, December 13, Personality of the Year 2021: Elon Musk
- US Marine Corps, Aug. 29, Tweeter
- USA TODAY, December 16, 2020,Fact Check: Trump was named Person of the Year by Time magazine in 2016; Biden and Harris honored in 2020
- UNITED STATES TODAY, December 15 Fact-check: Image purporting to show Musk and Maxwell as Time’s Person of the Year altered
- USA TODAY, August 19, 2021, Fact Check: Time Magazine Didn’t Praise Hitler with 1938 “Man of the Year” Title
- USA TODAY, December 16, 2020, Fact Check: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Not Chinese Xi Jinping Are Time’s 2020 Person of the Year
- UNITED STATES TODAY, December 12, 2020, Fact Check: Altered Image Makes False Claim About Time Magazine’s Person of the Year
- USA TODAY, December 13, “The richest example of massive change in our society”: Elon Musk is Time magazine’s Person of the Year
