Recently bought President Jokowi gives his cool jacket to a grandfather in Blora: National Okezone





JAKARTA – During the inauguration Ngloram Airport in Blora. Regency yesterday, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) enamored of the custom jackets sold in the airport lobby. Jokowi also bought it for Rp 350,000. Even the jacket personalized with a Garuda pattern with teak wood patterns and Tayub dancers typical of the Blora region was immediately used by Jokowi during his working visit to the province of Central Java.

However, once a video circulated showing President Jokowi giving the jacket he had just bought to an old man in Blora. Seen in the video, the grandfather first approached Jokowi and then asked for a group photo. After the group photo was completed, the grandfather returned and was called back by Jokowi. Then Jokowi gave the jacket he was wearing to grandfather. Read also: Jokowi shows off his 350,000 Rp jacket from Blora In fact, this is not the first time that Jokowi has given the public the jacket he wore. One of them, Jokowi gave the red jacket he was wearing to a young man in Lembata, NTT last April. Then Jokowi also gave his jacket to a young man in Deli Serdang Regency, North Sumatra last September. Read also :Jokowi’s action to buy jackets from SMEs in Blora, internet users: Super Cool Sir The young people of Sorong Papua last October also received a jacket from Jokowi. Finally, Jokowi gave his jacket away during his visit to a refugee camp affected by the Mount Semeru eruption on December 7, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.okezone.com/read/2021/12/18/337/2518924/baru-saja-dibeli-presiden-jokowi-berikan-jaket-kecenya-ke-seorang-kakek-di-blora

