Mitch McConnell Stops Another Stroke As Donald Trumps Grip Keeps Sliding





When it comes to coups in 2021, Donald Trump is 0 to 2. The last, of course, being his failure in his efforts to topple Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

I recently documented how Trump’s political endorsements don’t matter much in the outer game of the GOP primary elections. As it turns out, his convictions aren’t in the inner game of Senate leadership races either. At least, that’s what this Politico headline suggests: GOP reverses Trump’s offer to oust McConnell.

As the story goes, Trump made an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow McConnell, likely in retaliation for McConnell’s decision to recognize Joe Bidens’ victory. McConnell’s scathing comments about the Jan.6 attack heightened Trump’s fervor (ironically, after McConnell voted not to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial).

But Trump has recently stepped up the pressure. How this guy can stay as a leader is beyond comprehension, Trump wrote recently. [T]hers comes not only from me, but from virtually everyone in the Republican Party. He is a disaster and should be replaced as a leader ASAP!

The only problem? No sitting Republican senator agrees with Trump, and only two Republican Senate candidates (Alaskas Kelly Tshibaka and Missouris Eric Greitens) have endorsed the notion.

It would be a mistake to read too much. As conservative writer Ramesh Ponnuru noted, despite documented signs of weakness within the GOP, Trump retains great strength in the party and remains its most powerful leader and, at the same time, is also stronger than it seems.

This paradox rings true: Trump is the obvious frontrunner to win the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, and he clearly lacks the power to persuade or impose his will in other ways. He is powerful and talented, but also lazy and incompetent. In other words, he’s great, but not unbeatable. Seeing your enemies prosper is a powerful reminder of that.

If the best revenge is to live well, McConnell ends his year in style. Just this week Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer had to abandon their attempt to adopt Build Back Better anytime soon (Democratic plans to pass the welfare spending bill were blocked by Senator Joe Manchin, who aptly met McConnell Thursday). Also this week, McConnell has shot the arrows to raise the debt limit, helping the country avoid default, while keeping any Republican from getting involved in the vote. It was the kind of servant leadership that breeds loyalty among the ranks, a smart political move for a party poised to regain a majority next year.

While it may be difficult to stop Trump in 2024, McConnell (who already holds the record for a Republican leader) is on track to become the longest-serving party leader in Senate history in 2023, date on which he beat sixteen-year-old Senator Mike Mansfields. record of the year.

In a political environment where such feats of longevity seem unthinkable, McConnell (who has been unanimously elected leader by his caucus every two years since 2006) is as good at the inner game of politics as Trump is for. enlighten Republican voters.

And while McConnell may not be looking to start a direct fight with Trump, he’s clearly not above trolling him. Take, for example, his comments this week on the Houses committee of January 6. I think fact finding is interesting. Were all going to watch it, McConnell told Spectrum News. It was a horrific event, and I think what they’re looking to find out is something the audience needs to know. Likewise, he told CNN: It will be interesting to reveal all of the participants who were involved.

Just as Trump showed no remorse for his failed coup attempt, don’t expect him to lose sleep because he failed to take down McConnell. Normal politicians would be embarrassed by their failures, but Trump is playing a numbers game. You miss all the shots you don’t take. Trump targets for defeat in the GOP also include Rep. Liz Cheney and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. He won’t miss them all.

2021 has been a bad year for a coup. Will we be so lucky for the new year?

