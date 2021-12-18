Bhuttos, Sharifs responsible for Pakistan’s distress





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the Bhutto and Sharif families are responsible for the current situation in the country.

In an interview with foreign media, he said Pakistan was rich in resources but the Bhutto and Sharif families had used these resources unfairly. He said his government wanted Pakistan to become a prosperous country and was fighting against the two families, who were super rich. He alleged that the two families were working to establish their dynasties in Pakistan and were responsible for the current disorder in the country. He said corruption destroys a country and no society can survive without the rule of law.

Presiding over a meeting of government spokespersons, he said PMLN chairman Shehbaz Sharif stole people’s money. He alleged that Shehbaz and Hamza appointed people against government posts by accepting bribes, and added that Shehbaz would be held responsible for every penny of money laundering.

The prime minister also called on spokespersons to highlight Sharif money laundering. Briefing on the economic situation at the spokesperson’s meeting, financial adviser Shaukat Tareen said that soon the exchange rate of the dollar against the rupee would decline as the government provided a trillion rupee subsidy to the population. Imran reiterated that inflation is lower in Pakistan than in other countries of the world.

Additionally, the issue of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was also discussed at the spokesperson meeting and members were informed that a dead vote (people) had also been cast in the by-election. by Khanewal.

The prime minister said the PMLN and PPP oppose electronic voting for the bogus voting process, and insisted that EVMs are necessary for the transparency of the electoral system.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting of heads of regulatory authorities on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said regulators have a central role to play in protecting human rights, ensuring effective oversight and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. .

He underlined the effective role of regulatory authorities to control cartels and mafias and called on all regulators to ensure fairness and quality of services to develop the sectors they regulate.

The heads of all regulatory authorities assured the Prime Minister to take effective measures to strengthen the capacities of their competent authorities to ensure better service delivery to citizens.

