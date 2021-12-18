Reviews | On Trump, the truth and the media coverage





In Can The Press Stop a Trump Restoration? (column, December 11), Ross Douthat says that the main mission of the press is to provide an accurate description of reality, to be truthful and neutral. But being neutral, especially in today’s political climate, can lead to inaccurate descriptions of reality and untruths.

Right now, the extreme segment of the Republican Party has enormous influence and poses an existential threat to our democracy. The extreme segment of the Democratic Party has much less influence and therefore, no matter what you think of their ideas, do not pose the same threat to our democratic way of life. A false equivalence of coverage gives a false and unrealistic picture of the news.

I’m sick and tired of hearing knowledge and others that politicians and political parties are all the same. They are not. It is dangerous for the press to be neutral rather than truthful and realistic.

Bruce Shames New York

I have a suggestion for the press in their efforts to present the truth: stop calling today’s Republicans conservatives, whom the dictionary describes as moderate people promoting socially traditional values. Since when does suppressing voters, supporting a coup on Capitol Hill, or attempting to exert undue pressure or resort to outright lies to overturn an election still come closer to socially traditional values?

Granted, there are still a handful of Republicans who fit the traditional mold, but distorting the rest gives them political equivalence and bragging rights they don’t deserve, and implies that nothing has changed.

George Idelson Washington

I agree with Ross Douthat that the press must continue to stick to the facts by writing about one of the most aberrant political figures in American history. Just stick with the indisputable, that Donald Trump is repulsive, egotistical, can be incredibly ignorant, and is congenitally dishonest, all accusations of which are easily demonstrated.

No need to exaggerate.

Mike MeeEndicott, NY

Seeing Ross Douthats’s thoughtful column made me wonder: Couldn’t it help stop Donald Trump’s restoration if The Times and other newspapers stopped accompanying such articles with prominent photos of Mr. Trump doing his favorite thing spitting fantasies into microphones?

Terry MulliganSt. Louis

Dealing with Russia and Ukraine

Re Protecting Ukraine From Invasion, by Alexander Vindman (Opinion guest essay, Sunday Review, December 12):

US officials continue to debate options on how to respond to the build-up of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine. Mr. Vindman advocates for a substantial and comprehensive US strategic relationship with Kiev, including, but not limited to, security assistance, economic cooperation and investment.

But his strategy risks leading to the Russian aggression that he wants to prevent. The reason behind this is simple and has been wired by Moscow for months, if not years: under no circumstances will Russia allow another neighbor to permanently drift into Western orbit. So the United States has to be judicious about how it does things. US policy towards Ukraine should begin with the doctors’ adage: do no harm first.

If the United States really cares about Ukraine, it would push Kiev towards a diplomatic settlement modeled on the 2015 Minsk II framework, which (among other things) trades the withdrawal of all Russian forces for a measure of autonomy. for the Donbass region. Ukraine.

Such a deal is undoubtedly unpopular in Kiev and will put many US foreign policy analysts in Washington in the wrong direction. But it’s time for the United States to face the reality: Ukraine will not win a war with Russia, and Washington should avoid actions that are sure to make the situation worse with potentially disastrous results.

Daniel R. DePetrisNew Rochelle, NY Writer is a member of Defense Priorities.

Keep place names

Re What Kind of Power Should New York Names Have ?, by Joshua Jelly-Schapiro (guest opinion essay, December 9):

One of the reasons not to rename place names is to encourage the idea that not all people are reducible to their worst characteristics.

George Washington was a great leader in war and peace, as well as a slave owner. Thomas Jefferson was an outstanding diplomat, writer and inventor, as well as a slave owner. They were multi-faceted people of the 18th century.

Perhaps keeping their names in places can stimulate discussions in schools about the complexity of human behavior, its historical context, its effects on peers, and how we weigh the importance of individuals in our history. .

We could use some complexity in our outlook right now, as well as nuance and subtlety.

Frances Frederick Brooklyn

I can imagine a time in the future when the names of our heroes who weren’t vegetarians will be removed from the public sphere. After all, they ate the flesh of animals! When will this madness end?

Ellen Shaffer Meyer Wilmington, Del.

How would FDR and Churchill fare today?

Re Pearl Harbor and a surprise ability (December 8 column):

Bret Stephens criticizes Joe Biden and Boris Johnson for not being Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill, great leaders capable of inspiring national confidence even among their partisan opponents. Could FDR or Churchill achieve greatness in today’s media and political landscapes? I am skeptical.

Steven SullivanLong Island City, Queens

