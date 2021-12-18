Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi: the most admired athletes in the world!





Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the world’s most admired sports figures. While this comes as no surprise to many, they are closely followed by Indian cricketer legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in third and fourth respectively. Only the two greats in football are eclipsing Tendulkar and Kohli, according to a survey by YouGov, a UK market research and data analysis firm. Editor’s Choice The study ranks Barack Obama as the most admired person in the world in various fields, followed by Bill Gates and Xi Jinping. Ronaldo comes in fourth, his best position to date. Meanwhile, Messi has seen a jump of four places and now sits in seventh place in the combined table. While Tendulkar and Kohli are ranked 12th and 18th respectively. The study interviewed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories before compiling the list. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the 8th most admired person while Bollywood celebrities like Shahrukh Khan (14th) and Amitabh Bachchan (15th) also top the list. When it comes to most admired women, Barack Obama’s wife Michelle Obama tops the list, followed by Angelina Jolie and Queen Elizabeth II. Among the Indians, Priyanka Chopra Jonas (10th), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (13th) and Sudha Murty (14th) are in the top 20. Let’s take a look at the full top 20 list. Man Female Barack obama Michelle obama 2. Bill Gates 2. Angelina Jolie 3. Xi Jinping 3. Queen Elizabeth II 4. Cristiano Ronaldo 4. Oprah Winfrey 5. Jackie Chan 5. Scarlett Johansson 6. Elon Musk 6. Emma Watson 7. Lionel Messi 7. Taylor Swift 8. Narendra Modi 8. Angela Merkel 9. Vladimir Putin 9. Malala Yousafzai 10. Jack Ma 10. Priyanka Chopra 11. Warren Buffet 11. Kamala Harris 12. Sachin Tendulkar 12. Hillary Clinton 13. Donald Trump 13. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 14. Shahrukh Khan 14. Sudha Murty 15. Amitabh Bachchan 15. Greta Thunberg 16. Pope Francis 16. Melania Trump 17. Imran Khan 17. Lisa 18. Virat Kohli 18. Liu Yifei 19. Andy Lau 19. Yang Mi 20. Joe Biden 20. Jacinda Ardern

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goal.com/en-sa/news/cristiano-ronaldo-and-lionel-messi-most-admired-sportsmen-in-the-/bltbef4f0ca6e3e1c7b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos